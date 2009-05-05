Consider This - Arlen Specter

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

How about Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter announcing he is switching from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party? How convenient: the Democrats take control of Washington, and now that group looks more appealing than his former buddies.

Consider This: One reason Sen. Specter is changing parties is because the poll results show he would get smoked in the Republican primary election, and he wants to make sure he makes it to the general election next fall so he has a better chance of retaining his senate position. So, did he have an epiphany and decide his beliefs more closely line up with the Democratic Party's philosophy, or is it all about getting reelected with whichever party gives him a better chance? My vote is for the latter.

It will be interesting to see if the folks in Pennsylvania embrace him and his newfound beliefs. The Democrats are ruling the roost right now, but as we know in the world of politics a few missteps and the Republicans could regain control. The general election is not until November 2010 and in the world of politics that is an eternity. It will be interesting to see if Mr. Specter's party affiliation fluctuates based on the results of his reelection poll numbers. Who knows, with environmental issues taking center stage, maybe Ralph Nader's Green Party will be his next ticket back to Capitol Hill.

