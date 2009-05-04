Concert to benefit wildfire relief fund

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After more than 70 families had their homes burnt to the ground by a wildfire that swept through Horry County, the Alabama Theatre is hoping to give back to the community with a charity concert featuring Arlo Guthrie.

Proceeds from the May 17 benefit featuring Guthrie will be deposited in the First Federal - Horry County Fire Relief Fund, according to officials.

Arlo Guthrie is an American Folk icon who signs and tells stories about the human condition. Famous tunes include "Alice's Restaurant Massacre" and "City of New Orleans."

Tickets are available by calling the Alabama Theatre at (843) 272-1111. Officials say orchestra seats are $40, while second tier tickets are $35 and balcony seats at $29.

The show is to begin at 8 p.m.

