Does It Work: PROCaulk

(KPLC) - The PROCaulk package is a three-piece caulk edging set to get the perfect finish for any edge when it comes to caulking.

We took the newly purchased tool to the break room to test it on some laminate countertop edges. John Miller has worked as a carpenter for many years.



"I've used similar tools before, and they seem to do alright," John said. "We're going to try this out and see how it works."

The kit also comes with a tube of caulk and a caulk stripping tool to remove that old caulking. John forst tested stripping tool.

"We're going to try this right here to see how well it removes caulk," John explained. "Not too well."

Not impressed with the stripper, we hope for better luck with the PROCaulk edger. After selecting the appropriate edge, John applied the caulk and put the PROCaulk tool to work.

"Just lightly pull it across and that seems to work fairly decent," explained John.

We tried it on inside corners and outside corners, and with a little bit of finesse it was a success. Alone, the PROCaulk does a good job controlling the mess. The tool collects a good quantity of leftover caulk.

If you don't mind a messy finger, you could quickly apply the excess elsewhere and edge again.

"For somebody who doesn't have a whole lot of experience with doing caulk, this product's pretty good," John commented. "I would recommend it to somebody who doesn't know a whole lot about it."

He does admit, however, that although it's a great new addition to the toolbox, he wouldn't throw anything away for his toolbox.

"You still cant beat a caulk gun," John laughed. "(You) just can't beat a caulk gun. But it does work. I give it thumbs up."

The PROCaulk seals its way to a "Yes" for this week's "Does it Work?" test. We found the PROCaulk package, complete with the eight edge sizes, a tube of caulk, and the caulk removal tool selling for about $19.88.

