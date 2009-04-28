$120,000 raised for fire relief efforts

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A number of local media outlets have teamed up Tuesday to lend a helping hand to a community reduced to rubble after a wildfire devastated 20,000 acres in Horry County last week.

The American Red Cross, with the help of local donations, raised $120,000 at the Myrtle Beach Mall to help the victims of the Horry County wildfire.

Officials say that money will help bring more relief efforts to the Grand Strand area in upcoming weeks.

