Does It Work: Mighty Putty

By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

(KPLC) - Mighty Putty claims to be an easy way to fix, fill and seal almost anything. The package contains three tubes of putty with instructions and a disposable glove for those with sensitive skin.

I brought in my coffee mug from home to mend its handle.

We mixed the putty together - it took about 2 minutes to get it into a white-ish colored ball. It was pretty flimsy at first. We used it to attach the original handle on the coffee mug.

As it sits in the hand, it's pretty warm. After sitting in my hand for about 4 or 5 minutes it is already starting to solidify into a ball. So we'll have to wait and see in about 15 minutes if this coffee mug will hold up with Mighty Putty.

The Mighty Putty seemed to bond the ceramic handle to the mug without a problem. I re-broke the handle and tried making a whole new handle out of putty like shown on the box. The putty activated in about two minutes, and I was able to mold and mend a new handle. After 15 minutes the handle was firmly attached.



Mighty putty claims to fix leaky water and we're going to go ahead and test that out for the next try to fix the hole in the bottom of my cup.

The first try did not stop the leak, the putty just fell off. However, the second try proved more successful. The putty plugged the leak rather quickly.

Next, I took the mighty putty to the walls. The sports department had a plaque that needed to be mounted. I kneaded the putty in my hand and mounted the wooden plaque to the painted brick wall using only Mighty Putty. After a few hours, the plaque remains hanging.

Then, I tried mounting a chair to the wall, but I ran out of putty, and I had no justification for my boss.

This American-made product easily holds up America's most-valued symbol in our news room and bonds its way to a "Yes" for this week's "Does it Work?" test.

We found Mighty Putty for $9.99 plus tax.

©2009 KPLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.