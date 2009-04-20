Does It Work: Aqua Globes - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Does It Work: Aqua Globes

(WMBF) - Millions of potted plants are in full bloom across the country, but is there a way to keep plants thriving without the daily hassle of watering them?  One product promises there is.

The product - Aqua Globes.  It's a new tool promising to automatically water your plants up to two weeks, but does it work?

Luella Thompson says overall, she gives the product an average grade of a B, and says despite the globes being extremely fragile, it's a great tool to keep her plants alive while she goes away on vacation.

"I could see where it would go in two weeks," she said.

Aqua Globes claims to keep plants watered and moist for up to two weeks, but Thompson found out quickly that the product worked better in moist soil rather than in dry.

"It was 10 days before I had to water again, so I think they work really good in a moist pot, but not in a dry pot," Thompson noted.

But before Thompson gave the product a passing grade, she did notice one flaw - how fragile the glass globe is.  Product packaging warns the globes are fragile, but Thompson didn't even have the product for two weeks before it began to break.

In the end, Thompson watered down the grade from an ‘A' to a ‘B.'

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:19:26 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:29 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:29:23 GMT
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

