Local Viewpoint - Wal-Mart

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Wal-Mart does not always get positive press for a variety reasons, but we're more than happy to give them some positive PR based on the announcement that they are planning to add around 350 jobs for the area when their newest store opens in a few months.

They may not be the highest paying positions, but in today's environment the fact that someone is bringing more jobs to the area is always a good thing.

I'm sure I can speak for the people who will ultimately be selected to fill those 350 spots: Thank you, Wal-Mart!

