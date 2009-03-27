Local Viewpoint - Darlington Race

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Are you a NASCAR fan? Well, if you're not, maybe you should reconsider.

The folks at Darlington Raceway released the results of an economic impact study, and found that the Raceway creates an economic benefit of $54 million for the Pee Dee region and state of South Carolina, including the creation of 874 jobs in the region. Now that some good news we can all appreciate.

With the main racing events taking place in early May, the economic boost could not come at a better time.

We're fortunate to have the Darlington Raceway located in our region, and it is nice to see the benefits of the operation quantified so we can all understand what a positive impact the operation provides for our communities.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.