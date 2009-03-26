WMBF News investigates: Diet Dust - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF News investigates: Diet Dust

  • Also on the WebMore>>

  • Kenny's first Sensa blog

    Kenny's first Sensa blog

    Thursday, March 26 2009 5:13 PM EDT2009-03-26 21:13:44 GMT
    The placebo effect can be a powerful agent when it comes to medical marketing. And so, I suspect, is the case with the Sensa "tastants". By the time I had started on the Sensa system, I had alreadyMore >>

  • Amanda's first Sensa blog

    Amanda's first Sensa blog

    Thursday, March 26 2009 5:12 PM EDT2009-03-26 21:12:43 GMT
    I've always had to watch my weight, but after I turned 40, I realized that I would have to work a little harder than I did before. I've never been one to go for the fad diets. I know that in orderMore >>

  • Shari's first Sensa blog

    Shari's first Sensa blog

    Thursday, March 26 2009 4:38 PM EDT2009-03-26 20:38:46 GMT
    When I first heard about the Sensa diet sprinkles, I was very intrigued by the idea. Although I do try to be conscious of what I eat at times, I don't have much motivation to work out -- so I thoughtMore >>

(WMBF) - For millions of Americans, weight issues and obesity are two things that haunt them when they wake up in the morning and again when they go to bed at night.  Everyone knows they should diet and exercise, but for some, it's not always that easy.

Kenny Hitt, Shari Stuerenberg and Amanda Leaseburg are a lot like many of Americans who are looking to shed extra pounds and get down to a healthy weight.  Hitt says he's been struggling with obesity his entire life, and Leaseburg says she's worried that as she gets older, the pounds won't be as easy to shed.

"I know that sounds bad," shared Stuerenberg, "But self admittedly, I'm not very motivated to eat right and exercise."

This is where Sensa enters the picture.  It is a self-proclaimed diet revolution, declaring it will help the pounds fall off with a magic diet dust that is sprinkled on food.  Dr. Alan Hirsch, the developer of the product, says the idea is simple.  The dust makes the user feel they have eaten more than they really have.

"With Sensa, what it does is enhance the smell and taste of the food," Hirsch explained.

The product costs a whopping $235 for a six-month supply on its website, but is it safe?  WMBF News took the sprinkles to Kelly Snow, a registered dietician with the Grand Strand Medical Hospital, to check out the product.  She says she doesn't see one appetite suppressant in its list of ingredients.

"It scares me," Snow said.  "I can't explain it as a dietician." 

Snow says she feels uneasy recommending the product to her patient due to the confusing list of ingredients on the Sensa box.

"There will always be cynics," admitted Sensa's developer, who stands by his product's claim.  "The problem is America is facing an epidemic of obesity.  Telling people to eat less and exercise more isn't working.  With Sensa, we're helping people eat less and lose weight."

So could millions be exercising to lose weight for no reason at all?  Is the secret really in the sprinkles?

Hitt, Stuerenberg and Leaseburg volunteered to weigh in and let WMBF News follow their weight loss progress over the next six months as they test the sprinkles to see if the product really can shed pounds.

"I thought if I took the challenge and came out public with it, then it could be some motivation," said Leaseburg.

Steurenberg, on the other hand, hopes she'll come out a different person in six months.  Hitt is taking a different route with the program, combining the sprinkles, diet and exercise as a participant in the "Choose to Lose" program in Myrtle Beach.

"Personally, I don't think I'll lose any more weight than on my diet and exercise plan," predicted Hitt.

After a month of using the sprinkles, the results aren't consistent.  Steurenberg has gained two pounds, while Leaseburg lost two pounds and Hitt shed 15.  All three will continue to sprinkle for the next six months as WMBF News investigates the "magical diet dust."

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:19:26 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:08:33 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly