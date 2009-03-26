Does It Work: Amazing Handheld Bug Zapper

(KLTV) - If combating bugs was a sport, the Amazing Handheld Bug Zapper would be the required equipment for playing. This week we put it to the "Does It Work?" test.

Packaged like something Batman would hold in his utility belt, the Bug Zapper looks like a toy tennis racquet, but it's not a toy. The racquet is "strung" with metal bands powered with a shock. In fact, the makers have put shock warnings all over the product and the packaging.

We went to a humane society to test it out. Director Gayle Helms informed me there were not a lot of flying insects out there this time of year, but we managed to find a few house flies pestering the animals.

The zap is provided by two AA batteries that come supplied in the package. Takes two buttons pressed at the same time activate the shock, which travels through the metal bands.

We were amazed when we were able to down a couple of flies. We thought we detected a slight "pop" noise on impact. But we weren't sure until we found a tree infested with a swarm of flying termites. We must have killed 50 or 60 of them in a half hour. Each time, the "kill" was marked by a loud "zap" or "pop."

Occasionally, one would sizzle for several seconds before "popping." We even had one termite that sizzled so long it started smoking right there on one of the metal bands.

"Does It Work?" We give the Amazing Handheld Bug Zapper a "yes."

We paid $9.99 for the Bug Zapper at Bed, Bath & Beyond. It's also available online.

