Reject the Recession - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Reject the Recession

By A.J. Ross - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News is teaming up with Duplicates Ink of Conway to kick off a new economic stimulus campaign called Reject the Recession. 

The program aims to help everyday people by encouraging local businesses to give back to the customers that support them by offering more discounts and sales.

Duplicates Ink will offer free marketing advice and discounted printing services for every business that signs on to the campaign.  While times are tough for many companies, Duplicates Ink owners John Cassidy and Scott Creech say this could be a window of opportunity.

"The people that are working on their business and promoting heavily now are the ones that are going to benefit the most when the economy does turn around," said Creech.

"Failing to plan is planning to fail," explained Cassidy, who says he enjoys creating marketing and business plans for companies.  "Too many people are scared and reacting to the economy instead of planning ahead."

With decades of experience and top of the line printing equipment, Duplicates Ink can also help older businesses get a fresh look.

"A lot of people are still in that mindset where ‘I've always been in the yellow pages that's just what I'm going to do,' but they need to open up a little bit and try something else," said Creech.

Cassidy believes a new attitude can also make all the difference in a company's success.

"People should focus on the glass is half full kind of mindset rather than the doom and gloom," he said.

©2009 wmbf news. all rights reserved. this material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

