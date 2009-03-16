Does It Work: PediPaws

By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

(KPLC) - Pedi Paws claims to make trimming nails on your furry friends safer for them and easier for you. But does it work?

In order to test this nail file, I went to Animal Angels, a shelter that focuses on protecting animals until they can be adopted by a loving family. Volunteer Phil de Albuquerque was ready to help us, and so were some of his feline and canine friends.

Phil read all of the instructions and inserted the batteries.

First, you need to make sure your pets are comfortable around the tool, when it's off and when it's on. We first tried the PediPaws on very calm Rhiannon.

"Look Rhine, look. See this is nice and safe," Phil told the cat. "This is going to work out great."

Rhiannon seemed to be phased very little by the file. A built-in safety device keeps you from harming your pets by slowing or stopping the device if too much pressure is placed on the nail. Phil continued filing and then the file stops.

"And see, did you notice how it stopped when it got too far," Phil commented.

The safety device worked, it was time for a try on our friend Blaze.

While it may take some additional time and training for your pets, the device seems to safely trim as promised.

"It really is for anybody who has a dog or a cat who has never done this," Phil said. "I'm a little leery on some of these items I see on TV, but I used it today and it truly works. It did a fine job on the cats, and it did a fine job on the dogs."

The PediPaws nailed it with a Yes for the "Does it Work?" test.

PediPaws sold for $19.99. The device requires two C batteries, which are not included.

