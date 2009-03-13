Does it Work: Grabit Damaged Screw and Bolt Remover

By Lauren Keith

(KFVS) - The Grabit Damaged Screw and Bolt Remover promises to end the frustration when a screw becomes stripped or worn and you can't get it out.

"First, you've got to put, according to the directions, the drill side in," says tester Dan Todt.

Todt, of Southeast Fabricating Inc. is a steel man by trade, and a "do-it-yourselfer" at home. He agreed to purposely strip some screws for our test.

We have #10 1 1/4" wood screws with Phillips heads, as well as a rusted hex-head bolt, all screwed into different types of wood and steel. T his tool should help pull the now useless screws right on out.

"Leave your drill in reverse," Todt noted.

That's the key during this whole process. Basically, take a guess on what size bit you want to use.

First, use the drill side of the Grabit to make a hole in your stripped screw.

"Then you have to switch out this tool to the other side and put in the extracting side of the Grabit," Todt explained. "That side should pull out the stripped screw."

He starts drilling, and, "There it is," he said. "It came right out."

The Grabit did pull the wood screw out of pine, much to Todt's surprise.

"I am surprised, but that was soft wood," he commented. "Let' see what happens next."

The test on the stripped screw inside the oak: Todt starts drilling before the Grabit just won't budge the screw.

"I'm keeping the drill in reverse, and we may have met our match," he said.

But the tool man he is, Todt knows to tighten the torque on his drill, which makes all the difference.

"That's good," he said. "It came out."

Finally, there's no hole at all to drill the Grabit into on the rusted hex head bolt, but that shouldn't matter according to the commercial.

"I don't know though," Todt said.

He uses several different bits to drill a hole into the bolt with no luck. He thinks a center-punch tool would work better.

"I really don't want to say it's worth $30," he said. "I wouldn't spend $30."

While Dan agrees this might work for the average homeowner, he's not impressed with the price tag, especially since there are already numerous tools like this on the market. Locally, some sell for $20 less.

Another tester gave it a try on some of his home projects and he couldn't get it to work at all. He tried to take some stripped screws out of a desk drawer, and the Grabit didn't work at all.