Disturbing video appears to show man overdosed outside car while - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Disturbing video appears to show man overdosed outside car while 3-year-old was inside

This video shot by a witness appears to show a man overdosed on opioids outside a vehicle while a 3-year-old girl was inside. A woman attempts to revive him - first responders later arrived and revived him with two doses of Narcan. (Source: Bryan Schook)

Powered by Frankly