Heavy rain begins early Monday morning, causing impacts on outdoor plans and holiday travel for Memorial Day. The First Alert Weather Team continues to analyze the threat of flash flooding and up to 2" to 5" of rain, and has declared Monday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.More >>
The Military Appreciation Days Parade kicked off Myrtle Beach’s annual celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces at the Market Common Saturday morning. The annual parade was held at 10:30 a.m. and traveled down Howard Street and Farrow Parkway.More >>
Saturday was an active day on the beaches in the North Myrtle Beach area, with about 40 incidents where lifeguards had to respond to something happening out in the water, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Information Office Pat Dowling.More >>
The graduating seniors at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School in Florence received a very special commencement speech from U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday. Sen. Graham was fulfilling a promise he made to Edward Buckhouse 16 years ago, when he helped facilitate his adoption with a Florence family when he came here from Russia. Sen. Graham said he would attend Buckhouse’s high school graduation, and he came through.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police are looking for a woman wanted for assault and battery. Nicole Annette Wright, 42, is wanted by Myrtle Beach Police for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to a Facebook post from MBPD.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
A Wisconsin woman says changing her diet helped her win her battle against breast cancer. Now, researchers at Harvard University want to know more about that diet.More >>
