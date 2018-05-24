This is Carolina video - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

  FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Flash flood threat becoming more likely Monday

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Flash flood threat becoming more likely Monday

    Saturday, May 26 2018
    Rain chances through the rest of Memorial Day weekend.Rain chances through the rest of Memorial Day weekend.

    Heavy rain begins early Monday morning, causing impacts on outdoor plans and holiday travel for Memorial Day. The First Alert Weather Team continues to analyze the threat of flash flooding and up to 2" to 5" of rain, and has declared Monday as a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. 

  Military Appreciation Days Parade honors armed forces at the Market Common

    Military Appreciation Days Parade honors armed forces at the Market Common

    Saturday, May 26 2018
    A military helicopter takes part in the annual Military Appreciation Days Parade Saturday. (Source: Amy Kawata)A military helicopter takes part in the annual Military Appreciation Days Parade Saturday. (Source: Amy Kawata)

    The Military Appreciation Days Parade kicked off Myrtle Beach’s annual celebration of the U.S. Armed Forces at the Market Common Saturday morning. The annual parade was held at 10:30 a.m. and traveled down Howard Street and Farrow Parkway.

  Lifeguards respond to over 40 incidents in North Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Lifeguards respond to over 40 incidents in North Myrtle Beach Saturday

    Saturday, May 26 2018
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Saturday was an active day on the beaches in the North Myrtle Beach area, with about 40 incidents where lifeguards had to respond to something happening out in the water, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Information Office Pat Dowling.

