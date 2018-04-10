Wings Over Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

    Watch the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show Live on WMBF News!

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:05:43 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)

    The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News.  JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE!  The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.

