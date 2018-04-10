The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News. JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE! The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.More >>
The world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels take flight over Myrtle Beach, SC April 28 LIVE on WMBF News. JLC Air Show Management will host the first air show in Myrtle Beach in more than a decade and WMBF News will bring it to you LIVE! The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will be broadcast on WMBF News from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night. “There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”More >>
A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night. “There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”More >>
Three charter schools in Horry County are having money troubles, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.More >>
Three charter schools in Horry County are having money troubles, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.More >>
Members of the Marlboro County Council say they’re reserving their support of the Interstate 73 project after announcing a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.More >>
Members of the Marlboro County Council say they’re reserving their support of the Interstate 73 project after announcing a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>