In the month of February, WMBF News presented an in-depth investigation into ongoing issues between private landowners in Horry County and Santee Cooper, the public utility seeking to use their land for the good of the community.

In this three-part investigative series, we examined: the power that Santee Cooper has as a public utility, and the rights of private landowners, we’ll dive deep into the planned transmission line that would connect Marion and Red Bluff, and we’ll learn more about the history and significance of farm land in Santee Cooper’s sights.

Along with the investigations that aired on WMBF News, we've provided you with even more information we uncovered during our investigation, including maps of the proposed transmissions lines, frank and illuminating interviews with landowners and representatives, and much more.

  • Power to the People: Lawmaker proposes change

    Friday, April 21 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-21 13:21:29 GMT

    A local lawmaker has proposed an amendment to the law that dictates when and how public utilities can enter private property.

    Power to the People: Land Rights

    Friday, February 3 2017 8:48 AM EST2017-02-03 13:48:08 GMT
    Santee Cooper can come onto your property. Eminent domain gives state agencies the right to take private property for public use, as long as the landowner is compensated. Because South Carolina runs Santee Cooper, it’s entitled to practice eminent domain. But before that can happen, the utility company has to get a survey and an appraisal of the land.

    Power to the People: The Process

    Tuesday, February 14 2017 5:14 PM EST2017-02-14 22:14:21 GMT
    Santee Cooper says it’s building a new transmission line to benefit its customers, sending WMBF News a statement that reads: “The Marion-Red Bluff line is critical to increasing reliability and meeting future demands for electricity in Horry County.”

  • Power to the People: The History of the Land

    Tuesday, February 21 2017 5:25 PM EST2017-02-21 22:25:12 GMT
    Farm land in Horry County is sacred to the people who live and work on it. Many who still farm today have had it in their families for generations. While the ones we spoke to see progress as a good thing, they don’t want that progress encroaching on their property. In part three of our series “Power to the People,” you’ll hear about the significance of the land Santee Cooper is trying to build on, from the people who own it.

  • Previous investigation: Santee Cooper proposes building transmission line through historical family farm

    Read and watch our previous investigation from August 2016, in which we first learned about Santee Cooper's plans to run a transmission line through a historic Horry County farm.

