In the month of February, WMBF News presented an in-depth investigation into ongoing issues between private landowners in Horry County and Santee Cooper, the public utility seeking to use their land for the good of the community.In this three-part investigative series, we examined: the power that Santee Cooper has as a public utility, and the rights of private landowners, we’ll dive deep into the planned transmission line that would connect Marion and Red Bluff, and we’ll learn more about the history and significance of farm land in Santee Cooper’s sights.Along with the investigations that aired on WMBF News, we've provided you with even more information we uncovered during our investigation, including maps of the proposed transmissions lines, frank and illuminating interviews with landowners and representatives, and much more.