A local lawmaker has proposed an amendment to the law that dictates when and how public utilities can enter private property.More >>
Santee Cooper can come onto your property. Eminent domain gives state agencies the right to take private property for public use, as long as the landowner is compensated. Because South Carolina runs Santee Cooper, it’s entitled to practice eminent domain. But before that can happen, the utility company has to get a survey and an appraisal of the land.More >>
Santee Cooper says it’s building a new transmission line to benefit its customers, sending WMBF News a statement that reads: “The Marion-Red Bluff line is critical to increasing reliability and meeting future demands for electricity in Horry County.”More >>
Farm land in Horry County is sacred to the people who live and work on it. Many who still farm today have had it in their families for generations. While the ones we spoke to see progress as a good thing, they don’t want that progress encroaching on their property. In part three of our series “Power to the People,” you’ll hear about the significance of the land Santee Cooper is trying to build on, from the people who own it.More >>
Read and watch our previous investigation from August 2016, in which we first learned about Santee Cooper's plans to run a transmission line through a historic Horry County farm.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A 16-year-old said he caught a baby as it was dropped from the burning apartment building in Carolina Forest Thursday night. “There was a fire, and everybody started screaming in the back, ‘Help,’ so I ran back there,” said Blake Cannon. “And there was a family that had their baby, and they counted three, and I caught it. And they all jumped out.”More >>
Three charter schools in Horry County are having money troubles, according to the South Carolina Department of Education.More >>
Members of the Marlboro County Council say they’re reserving their support of the Interstate 73 project after announcing a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
