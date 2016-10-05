Hurricane Matthew has kept people from their homes a year and a half after it hit the Carolina's. A group of high school students from Livingston, New Jersey decided to choose the town of Nichols to volunteer their time and help clean up homes.More >>
Hurricane Matthew has kept people from their homes a year and a half after it hit the Carolina's. A group of high school students from Livingston, New Jersey decided to choose the town of Nichols to volunteer their time and help clean up homes.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice visited Marion County Friday to check on the repairs to homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Matthew over a year ago.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice visited Marion County Friday to check on the repairs to homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Matthew over a year ago.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice is following the recovery from Hurricane Matthew that is still happening one year later.More >>
Congressman Tom Rice is following the recovery from Hurricane Matthew that is still happening one year later.More >>
People who live in the Lee’s Landing area of Horry County are still recovering one year after Hurricane Matthew. The storm caused major flooding in the area in October 2016. Water levels reached as high as 15 feet.More >>
People who live in the Lee’s Landing area of Horry County are still recovering one year after Hurricane Matthew. The storm caused major flooding in the area in October 2016. Water levels reached as high as 15 feet.More >>
The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole.More >>
The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole.More >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
Imagine buying a new home, only to see that home destroyed just a few months later. That is exactly what happened to one New Jersey couple after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Grand Strand last October.More >>
The Marion Long-Term Recovery Group observed the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew by hosting "A Celebration of Survival" event Monday afternoon.More >>
The Marion Long-Term Recovery Group observed the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Matthew by hosting "A Celebration of Survival" event Monday afternoon.More >>
Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
One year later, and Estella Lee-Harrell is still waiting to get back into her home after losing it during Hurricane Matthew. She recalled the moments her mother realized their house started taking on water as she woke Estella up yelling her name in the middle of the night.More >>
One year later, and Estella Lee-Harrell is still waiting to get back into her home after losing it during Hurricane Matthew. She recalled the moments her mother realized their house started taking on water as she woke Estella up yelling her name in the middle of the night.More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Surfside Beach is taking steps to rebuild their pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last October. On Saturday, a team went before Surfside Beach town council and the public to go over three different pier rebuild options. Council did not vote on a specific pier design, but they did decide that the new pier would be concrete.More >>
Surfside Beach is taking steps to rebuild their pier after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last October. On Saturday, a team went before Surfside Beach town council and the public to go over three different pier rebuild options. Council did not vote on a specific pier design, but they did decide that the new pier would be concrete.More >>
The SC Disaster Recovery Office, along with the SC Department of Commerce and Horne LLP, will host a subcontractor outreach event to repair or replace homes damaged during Hurricane Matthew. The SC Disaster Recovery Office will focus the outreach campaign on the most vulnerable citizens, with priority being given to those who cannot recover themselves, a press release stated.More >>
The SC Disaster Recovery Office, along with the SC Department of Commerce and Horne LLP, will host a subcontractor outreach event to repair or replace homes damaged during Hurricane Matthew. The SC Disaster Recovery Office will focus the outreach campaign on the most vulnerable citizens, with priority being given to those who cannot recover themselves, a press release stated.More >>
A Nichols woman received a warm welcome back to her home months after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers helped rebuild Carolyn Boykin's home over the last several months. Boykin received funding from FEMA and the Town of Nichols to make this happen. She says she lived in a mobile home in Dillon ever since the flooding from Hurricane Matthew took her home back in October.More >>
A Nichols woman received a warm welcome back to her home months after it was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers helped rebuild Carolyn Boykin's home over the last several months. Boykin received funding from FEMA and the Town of Nichols to make this happen. She says she lived in a mobile home in Dillon ever since the flooding from Hurricane Matthew took her home back in October.More >>
Over nine months after Hurricane Matthew and homes, yards, streets and a school remain vacant and littered with hurricane debris.More >>
Over nine months after Hurricane Matthew and homes, yards, streets and a school remain vacant and littered with hurricane debris.More >>
The dehumidifier program that was started in Saint Bernard Parish after Hurricane Katrina is now a national program.More >>
The dehumidifier program that was started in Saint Bernard Parish after Hurricane Katrina is now a national program.More >>
Robeson County will receive over $1 million in federal funding to assist with repairs to public buildings that were damaged during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Robeson County will receive over $1 million in federal funding to assist with repairs to public buildings that were damaged during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Officials in Surfside Beach are working to make the pier better and safer than ever, but before a design plan is created, the funding for the project has to be set.More >>
Officials in Surfside Beach are working to make the pier better and safer than ever, but before a design plan is created, the funding for the project has to be set.More >>
It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.More >>
It's been nine months since Hurricane Matthew, and in that time, communities have cleaned up, homes have been rebuilt and families have grown.More >>
The Surfside Beach Pier isn't expected to reopen until the spring of 2019 at the earliest, according to town officials. Originally, hopes were to have it reopened in May 2018.More >>
The Surfside Beach Pier isn't expected to reopen until the spring of 2019 at the earliest, according to town officials. Originally, hopes were to have it reopened in May 2018.More >>
Representatives with Palmetto Disaster Recovery are making sure people in Nichols are getting the help they need after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Representatives with Palmetto Disaster Recovery are making sure people in Nichols are getting the help they need after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
It’s been almost eight months since Hurricane Matthew and the Oakdale community in Florence County still has a washed out road.More >>
It’s been almost eight months since Hurricane Matthew and the Oakdale community in Florence County still has a washed out road.More >>
When Hurricane Matthew barreled through the area in October, it initially caused the closing of nearly 160 Horry County roads plus more than a dozen state highways. Now, a portion of only one road in the county remains impassable because it was washed out by the floodwaters that accompanied the storm.More >>
When Hurricane Matthew barreled through the area in October, it initially caused the closing of nearly 160 Horry County roads plus more than a dozen state highways. Now, a portion of only one road in the county remains impassable because it was washed out by the floodwaters that accompanied the storm.More >>
Long-term recovery from Hurricane Matthew is happening in Lumberton, but in order to continue rebuilding volunteers also need a place to stay to continue helping.More >>
Long-term recovery from Hurricane Matthew is happening in Lumberton, but in order to continue rebuilding volunteers also need a place to stay to continue helping.More >>
A viewer reached out to the WMBF Investigates team wanting to know why no one had done anything about a beach store in North Myrtle Beach that was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A viewer reached out to the WMBF Investigates team wanting to know why no one had done anything about a beach store in North Myrtle Beach that was damaged during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
After Hurricane Matthew blew through and the power eventually came back on, many people’s lives started returning to normal. However, those who experienced historic flooding are still working to get back to that.More >>
After Hurricane Matthew blew through and the power eventually came back on, many people’s lives started returning to normal. However, those who experienced historic flooding are still working to get back to that.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Matthew battered the area, the city of Lumberton continues to recover after being hit especially hard.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Matthew battered the area, the city of Lumberton continues to recover after being hit especially hard.More >>
There is a sign of hope for a Cherry Grove community nearly six months after a fire erupted and destroyed several homes, just as Hurricane Matthew began winding down.More >>
There is a sign of hope for a Cherry Grove community nearly six months after a fire erupted and destroyed several homes, just as Hurricane Matthew began winding down.More >>
Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew, many people still can't get back in their homes, and now state officials are working to get help to those who most need it. Officials held a town hall meeting Tuesday night at Francis Marion University and say they won't be able to help everyone, but can at least try to help those that can't help themselves.More >>
Nearly six months after Hurricane Matthew, many people still can't get back in their homes, and now state officials are working to get help to those who most need it. Officials held a town hall meeting Tuesday night at Francis Marion University and say they won't be able to help everyone, but can at least try to help those that can't help themselves.More >>
It's been six months since Hurricane Matthew stormed through Garden City beaches. Today, the area is still recovering.More >>
It's been six months since Hurricane Matthew stormed through Garden City beaches. Today, the area is still recovering.More >>
A great deal of the Surfside Beach Pier was lost to Hurricane Matthew, more than half of it to be exact. It was a sight no one expected to see after the storm came and went.More >>
A great deal of the Surfside Beach Pier was lost to Hurricane Matthew, more than half of it to be exact. It was a sight no one expected to see after the storm came and went.More >>
Approximately $65.3 million will be allocated to the 24 South Carolina counties impacted by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Approximately $65.3 million will be allocated to the 24 South Carolina counties impacted by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A group in Lumberton is raising money and assisting those still affected by Hurricane Matthew, nearly six months after the storm and proceeding flooding caused major damage and issues in the area.More >>
A group in Lumberton is raising money and assisting those still affected by Hurricane Matthew, nearly six months after the storm and proceeding flooding caused major damage and issues in the area.More >>
Horry County officials went over what they’ve learned from the Memorial Day Bikefest and Hurricane Matthew during Tuesday’s public safety committee meeting.More >>
Horry County officials went over what they’ve learned from the Memorial Day Bikefest and Hurricane Matthew during Tuesday’s public safety committee meeting.More >>
Many beach accesses throughout Georgetown County and North Myrtle Beach still need work to be used after damage from Hurricane Matthew. The good news is the city and county are working hard to have them fixed by May and April, respectively.More >>
Many beach accesses throughout Georgetown County and North Myrtle Beach still need work to be used after damage from Hurricane Matthew. The good news is the city and county are working hard to have them fixed by May and April, respectively.More >>
A popular pier is set to close Monday for repairs following damage from Hurricane Matthew. Most of the wooden structures along the waterfront in Murrells inlet received damage from erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A popular pier is set to close Monday for repairs following damage from Hurricane Matthew. Most of the wooden structures along the waterfront in Murrells inlet received damage from erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Hurricane Matthew ended up costing the Horry County School Board more than $1.6 million.More >>
Hurricane Matthew ended up costing the Horry County School Board more than $1.6 million.More >>
Three roads in inland Horry County are still washed out three-and-a-half months after Hurricane Matthew, and many road signs are still down.More >>
Three roads in inland Horry County are still washed out three-and-a-half months after Hurricane Matthew, and many road signs are still down.More >>
An estimated $50,000 to $60,000 was raised after more than 200 volunteers with the Cooks for Christ organization held a fundraiser Thursday for the Nichols Disaster Relief Fund.More >>
An estimated $50,000 to $60,000 was raised after more than 200 volunteers with the Cooks for Christ organization held a fundraiser Thursday for the Nichols Disaster Relief Fund.More >>
Hurricane Matthew recovery continues in Lumberton, and the city will soon decide how to spend more than $100,000.More >>
Hurricane Matthew recovery continues in Lumberton, and the city will soon decide how to spend more than $100,000.More >>
Not only do you have to deal with the inconvenience of the work, you have to find someone to do it and the money to fund the repairs. WMBF talked to one homeowner who says he paid thousands of dollars for work that was never finished. If you go to Facebook and type in G and G construction it says “We are here for you," but John Penna disagrees.More >>
Not only do you have to deal with the inconvenience of the work, you have to find someone to do it and the money to fund the repairs. WMBF talked to one homeowner who says he paid thousands of dollars for work that was never finished. If you go to Facebook and type in G and G construction it says “We are here for you," but John Penna disagrees.More >>
The three photos, taken from the same vantage point, show Garden City beach on October 7, one day before the destructive hurricane hit our area, on October 8, the day Hurricane Matthew hit, bringing a massive storm surge to our coast, and on October 9, the day after the storm.More >>
The three photos, taken from the same vantage point, show Garden City beach on October 7, one day before the destructive hurricane hit our area, on October 8, the day Hurricane Matthew hit, bringing a massive storm surge to our coast, and on October 9, the day after the storm.More >>
The SC Works office in Florence reopened Wednesday after being closed for about a month due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The SC Works office in Florence reopened Wednesday after being closed for about a month due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
For the first time since Hurricane Matthew, a popular beach access in Pawleys Island has reopened.More >>
For the first time since Hurricane Matthew, a popular beach access in Pawleys Island has reopened.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice may have helped secure millions of dollars for post-Hurricane Matthew storm repair in Marion County, but homeowners are still far from seeing an end to their troubles.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice may have helped secure millions of dollars for post-Hurricane Matthew storm repair in Marion County, but homeowners are still far from seeing an end to their troubles.More >>
Approximately 17 state roads remained closed on Friday following damage from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Approximately 17 state roads remained closed on Friday following damage from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The Town of Surfside Beach has accepted a bid for a FEMA Grant Consultant on the replacement of the Surfside Beach Pier after it was significantly damaged during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.More >>
The Town of Surfside Beach has accepted a bid for a FEMA Grant Consultant on the replacement of the Surfside Beach Pier after it was significantly damaged during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.More >>
Hurricane Matthew is still at the forefront of most people's minds, as many are still experiencing the aftermath of the storm. This is especially true where flood waters rose to new highs.More >>
Hurricane Matthew is still at the forefront of most people's minds, as many are still experiencing the aftermath of the storm. This is especially true where flood waters rose to new highs.More >>
When it came to fires resulting from the Hurricane Matthew's surge, perhaps no area was hit harder than North Myrtle Beach. In a fire so ferocious, flames actually hopped 49th Avenue North and continued its path of destruction, charring buildings in its way.More >>
When it came to fires resulting from the Hurricane Matthew's surge, perhaps no area was hit harder than North Myrtle Beach. In a fire so ferocious, flames actually hopped 49th Avenue North and continued its path of destruction, charring buildings in its way.More >>
For most along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, Hurricane Matthew will certainly be one thing that sticks out when reflecting on 2016.More >>
For most along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee, Hurricane Matthew will certainly be one thing that sticks out when reflecting on 2016.More >>
While the holiday season is generally a time of celebration, many Lumberton residents are still reeling more than two months after Hurricane Matthew impacted the area.More >>
While the holiday season is generally a time of celebration, many Lumberton residents are still reeling more than two months after Hurricane Matthew impacted the area.More >>
Snake Chaser reports more alligator calls than ever following historic flooding.More >>
Snake Chaser reports more alligator calls than ever following historic flooding.More >>
Piles of sand still line streets, driveways in Garden City after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Piles of sand still line streets, driveways in Garden City after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
FEMA and the Smithsonian are teaming up to educate people on how they can preserve your old pictures and family heirlooms when disaster strikes. A team a Smithsonian representatives will be set up at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Mullins on Monday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.More >>
FEMA and the Smithsonian are teaming up to educate people on how they can preserve your old pictures and family heirlooms when disaster strikes. A team a Smithsonian representatives will be set up at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Mullins on Monday, December 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.More >>
Recovery after Matthew is nowhere near done, and families who live in Lumberton are still looking for help. Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
Recovery after Matthew is nowhere near done, and families who live in Lumberton are still looking for help. Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.More >>
December 8 marks two months since Matthew made landfall in South Carolina. Tuesday, December 13, is the deadline to register with FEMA and apply for a loan from the Small Business Administration.More >>
December 8 marks two months since Matthew made landfall in South Carolina. Tuesday, December 13, is the deadline to register with FEMA and apply for a loan from the Small Business Administration.More >>
The timeline for a big project and how to make residents and visitors safer at the beach in the Grand Strand is up for discussion Tuesday.More >>
The timeline for a big project and how to make residents and visitors safer at the beach in the Grand Strand is up for discussion Tuesday.More >>
The South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church scheduled a two-day event called the Nichols Blitz for Dec. 2 and 3 in the town of Nichols. More than 150 volunteers are pouring into Nichols to help work on homes devastated by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church scheduled a two-day event called the Nichols Blitz for Dec. 2 and 3 in the town of Nichols. More than 150 volunteers are pouring into Nichols to help work on homes devastated by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Horry County tried to strike a deal with FEMA that would allow crews to go into private neighborhoods and private roads to pick up debris. But the deal fell through.More >>
Horry County tried to strike a deal with FEMA that would allow crews to go into private neighborhoods and private roads to pick up debris. But the deal fell through.More >>
Police continue to find stolen guns from the shop looted during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Police continue to find stolen guns from the shop looted during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
An organization came back to help flood victims eight weeks after Hurricane Matthew Tuesday.More >>
An organization came back to help flood victims eight weeks after Hurricane Matthew Tuesday.More >>
It's the busiest travel day of the year for many, but for the town of Nichols, Thanksgiving might not be happening at all. One family only just moved back into their home, and say this thanksgiving is going to be very different.More >>
It's the busiest travel day of the year for many, but for the town of Nichols, Thanksgiving might not be happening at all. One family only just moved back into their home, and say this thanksgiving is going to be very different.More >>
While people gut their homes after devastating floods following Hurricane Matthew, some are worried about getting rid of the bacteria the flooding brought with it.More >>
While people gut their homes after devastating floods following Hurricane Matthew, some are worried about getting rid of the bacteria the flooding brought with it.More >>
The town of Nichols is trying to recover from Hurricane Matthew, and need the help more than ever before. The town's Mayor, Lawson Battle said the town only has 420 people and only 15 of those are able to live inside their homes again.More >>
The town of Nichols is trying to recover from Hurricane Matthew, and need the help more than ever before. The town's Mayor, Lawson Battle said the town only has 420 people and only 15 of those are able to live inside their homes again.More >>
As the deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan approaches, the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that so far, it has approved over $14 million in loans for businesses and residents in South Carolina affected by Hurricane Matthew. The deadline to file an SBA disaster loan application for physical damage is December 13, 2016, according to a news release from the SBA. “More >>
As the deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan approaches, the U.S. Small Business Administration reports that so far, it has approved over $14 million in loans for businesses and residents in South Carolina affected by Hurricane Matthew. The deadline to file an SBA disaster loan application for physical damage is December 13, 2016, according to a news release from the SBA. “More >>
Some Horry County fourth-graders took time to thank emergency responders for what they did to keep the community safe during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Some Horry County fourth-graders took time to thank emergency responders for what they did to keep the community safe during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A glimmer of hope was seen this week in the Rosewood community as county crews picked up the household debris residents weren't so sure they'd be getting rid of for a while.More >>
A glimmer of hope was seen this week in the Rosewood community as county crews picked up the household debris residents weren't so sure they'd be getting rid of for a while.More >>
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are in Darlington County to help residents register with FEMA due to damages and losses from Hurricane Matthew. The centers aren't just open for people who live in Darlington County, but for anyone eligible to receive FEMA help. Representatives are at the Society Hill Library at 114 Carrigan Street, Society Hill, South Carolina 29593 at these dates and times: Monday (November 7, 10 am- 5 pm) Tuesday (Novemb...More >>
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are in Darlington County to help residents register with FEMA due to damages and losses from Hurricane Matthew. The centers aren't just open for people who live in Darlington County, but for anyone eligible to receive FEMA help. Representatives are at the Society Hill Library at 114 Carrigan Street, Society Hill, South Carolina 29593 at these dates and times: Monday (November 7, 10 am- 5 pm) Tuesday (Novemb...More >>
Property owners will start seeing improvements by November and it is expected the dredging will continue through March.More >>
Property owners will start seeing improvements by November and it is expected the dredging will continue through March.More >>
Those who lost everything after Hurricane Matthew are getting some extra help from the governor.More >>
Those who lost everything after Hurricane Matthew are getting some extra help from the governor.More >>
Those who suffered property damage to their primary residence as a result of Hurricane Matthew can now apply for help.More >>
Those who suffered property damage to their primary residence as a result of Hurricane Matthew can now apply for help.More >>
The Horry County Council announced a plan Tuesday to remove debris from damaged neighborhoods, although that plan only applies to public roads for now.More >>
The Horry County Council announced a plan Tuesday to remove debris from damaged neighborhoods, although that plan only applies to public roads for now.More >>
Gov. Nikki Haley will be in Conway on Friday for a Team South Carolina relief event in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Gov. Nikki Haley will be in Conway on Friday for a Team South Carolina relief event in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A Marion County shelter housing 67 people remains the only one open in South Carolina following Hurricane Matthew and as of Monday, it was set to close Thursday at 3 p.m.More >>
A Marion County shelter housing 67 people remains the only one open in South Carolina following Hurricane Matthew and as of Monday, it was set to close Thursday at 3 p.m.More >>
Students are back in class in Robeson County three weeks after school doors closed for Hurricane Matthew. However, families are still coping with flooding and damaged homes, and being out of school.More >>
Students are back in class in Robeson County three weeks after school doors closed for Hurricane Matthew. However, families are still coping with flooding and damaged homes, and being out of school.More >>
Horry County police are no longer manning checkpoints at previously flooded neighborhoods, but a law enforcement presence remains to keep property safe.More >>
Horry County police are no longer manning checkpoints at previously flooded neighborhoods, but a law enforcement presence remains to keep property safe.More >>
Robeson County schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for students.More >>
Robeson County schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for students.More >>
South Carolina residents who are not U.S. citizens may be eligible for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recover from Hurricane Matthew storm and flood damage.More >>
South Carolina residents who are not U.S. citizens may be eligible for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recover from Hurricane Matthew storm and flood damage.More >>
Lugoff Fire-Rescue and the Kershaw County Legislative Division will hold a news conference Monday to discuss how the knowledge gained from the historic flooding of October 2015 paid dividends during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Lugoff Fire-Rescue and the Kershaw County Legislative Division will hold a news conference Monday to discuss how the knowledge gained from the historic flooding of October 2015 paid dividends during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Storm water from Hurricane Matthew made an impact on marine life in Winyah Bay in Georgetown County.More >>
Storm water from Hurricane Matthew made an impact on marine life in Winyah Bay in Georgetown County.More >>
One local church group is rounding up volunteers from throughout the country to help those still suffering after Hurricane Matthew. You may have seen them out in the Conway and Florence area cleaning up fallen trees and debris recently.More >>
One local church group is rounding up volunteers from throughout the country to help those still suffering after Hurricane Matthew. You may have seen them out in the Conway and Florence area cleaning up fallen trees and debris recently.More >>
A disaster recovery center is now open in Robeson County to help survivors of Hurricane Matthew apply for disaster assistance.More >>
A disaster recovery center is now open in Robeson County to help survivors of Hurricane Matthew apply for disaster assistance.More >>
South Carolinians who applied for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Matthew will receive a letter informing them whether or not they are eligible.More >>
South Carolinians who applied for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Hurricane Matthew will receive a letter informing them whether or not they are eligible.More >>
Nichols is in a state of disrepair since it was inundated by flood waters following Hurricane Matthew and the United Methodist Church led a group of volunteers to gut out several homes.More >>
Nichols is in a state of disrepair since it was inundated by flood waters following Hurricane Matthew and the United Methodist Church led a group of volunteers to gut out several homes.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Friday in connection with the theft of a number of knives and bongs from a beachwear store during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Friday in connection with the theft of a number of knives and bongs from a beachwear store during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
It's been three weeks since Hurricane Matthew and some families in Marion County are just now able to go back home.More >>
It's been three weeks since Hurricane Matthew and some families in Marion County are just now able to go back home.More >>
More than 30,000 people have registered for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far, and over $15 million has been disbursed.More >>
More than 30,000 people have registered for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency so far, and over $15 million has been disbursed.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Hurricane Matthew status of operations report released Friday morning said 39 roads and seven bridges remain closed statewide.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s Hurricane Matthew status of operations report released Friday morning said 39 roads and seven bridges remain closed statewide.More >>
A major flood, fire, and now a hurricane - one local park is bouncing back from all three in a year's time. Despite all of the damage, Huntington Beach State Park is opening earlier than others in South Carolina. Workers are crediting the re-opening to early hurricane planning and preparation.More >>
A major flood, fire, and now a hurricane - one local park is bouncing back from all three in a year's time. Despite all of the damage, Huntington Beach State Park is opening earlier than others in South Carolina. Workers are crediting the re-opening to early hurricane planning and preparation.More >>
Through a WMBF News Investigation, we found which industries in our part of South Carolina could suffer most during and after a disaster. It’s based on what percentage of the workforces makes up that industry, compared to the national average.More >>
Through a WMBF News Investigation, we found which industries in our part of South Carolina could suffer most during and after a disaster. It’s based on what percentage of the workforces makes up that industry, compared to the national average.More >>
The city of Florence still has a lot of work to do to clean up all of the downed trees and debris left on the streets following Hurricane Matthew. That's why their initiative #NextPhaseFlorence has begun.More >>
The city of Florence still has a lot of work to do to clean up all of the downed trees and debris left on the streets following Hurricane Matthew. That's why their initiative #NextPhaseFlorence has begun.More >>
Piles of construction and home debris line Grand Strand streets as people continue to clean up after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Piles of construction and home debris line Grand Strand streets as people continue to clean up after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The long road to recovery is just beginning for so many after Hurricane Matthew. The flooding caused so much devastation in so many of our communities, with people losing everything they own.More >>
The long road to recovery is just beginning for so many after Hurricane Matthew. The flooding caused so much devastation in so many of our communities, with people losing everything they own.More >>
In the wake of Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding, a mobile disaster recovery center has opened in the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
In the wake of Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding, a mobile disaster recovery center has opened in the Myrtle Beach area.More >>
The road to recovery includes scams, flood laws, long waits and, of course, a lot of stress for the people in Cherry Grove whose homes flooded in Hurricane Matthew. It seems to be one thing after another for some, and one homeowner describes the experience as 'becoming an insurance expert.'More >>
The road to recovery includes scams, flood laws, long waits and, of course, a lot of stress for the people in Cherry Grove whose homes flooded in Hurricane Matthew. It seems to be one thing after another for some, and one homeowner describes the experience as 'becoming an insurance expert.'More >>
Nearly 60,000 people with hearing loss or no hearing at all reside in South Carolina, and during Hurricane Matthew many of them would have been in trouble if it weren’t for one man. Jason Hurdich is the animated certified deaf sign language interpreter who stood alongside Governor Nikki Haley during her news conferences to update the state on Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Nearly 60,000 people with hearing loss or no hearing at all reside in South Carolina, and during Hurricane Matthew many of them would have been in trouble if it weren’t for one man. Jason Hurdich is the animated certified deaf sign language interpreter who stood alongside Governor Nikki Haley during her news conferences to update the state on Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Hurricane Matthew took South Carolina on a wild ride several weeks ago. Clean-up continues around the state and especially on the coast where Matthew's power was at the forefront for all to see.More >>
Hurricane Matthew took South Carolina on a wild ride several weeks ago. Clean-up continues around the state and especially on the coast where Matthew's power was at the forefront for all to see.More >>
Public safety officials in North Myrtle Beach are alerting the public of a Hurricane Matthew-related scam.More >>
Public safety officials in North Myrtle Beach are alerting the public of a Hurricane Matthew-related scam.More >>
It has only been just over two weeks since Hurricane Matthew impacted much of the east coast and leaders from an Aynor church want to help the community get back on its feet.More >>
It has only been just over two weeks since Hurricane Matthew impacted much of the east coast and leaders from an Aynor church want to help the community get back on its feet.More >>
After three weeks of missed classes due to Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County students will report back to school on Oct. 31.More >>
After three weeks of missed classes due to Hurricane Matthew, Robeson County students will report back to school on Oct. 31.More >>
Flooding in Lees Landing has gone down significantly, and some people said it’s receded faster than they’ve ever seen before, but they also said they’re ready for the water to be completely gone.More >>
Flooding in Lees Landing has gone down significantly, and some people said it’s receded faster than they’ve ever seen before, but they also said they’re ready for the water to be completely gone.More >>
WMBF will host a telethon with the Salvation Army to raise money for hurricane and flood victims across the region on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.More >>
WMBF will host a telethon with the Salvation Army to raise money for hurricane and flood victims across the region on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 7:30 p.m.More >>
Getting through Hurricane Matthew was one thing for the Larrimore family, but what came after not only took them by surprise, it left them with one choice - leave their century-old family home knowing it would likely never be the same.More >>
Getting through Hurricane Matthew was one thing for the Larrimore family, but what came after not only took them by surprise, it left them with one choice - leave their century-old family home knowing it would likely never be the same.More >>
Raycom Media donated $5,000 to The Salvation Army Wednesday to assist in the recovery of Hurricane Matthew in the Carolinas. The donation came during the Raising Hope telethon, airing on Raycom-owned WMBF News from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the telethon will go directly to support victims of Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding across the viewing area.More >>
Raycom Media donated $5,000 to The Salvation Army Wednesday to assist in the recovery of Hurricane Matthew in the Carolinas. The donation came during the Raising Hope telethon, airing on Raycom-owned WMBF News from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the telethon will go directly to support victims of Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding across the viewing area.More >>
Robeson County students are scheduled to report back to school on Monday, Oct. 31, following several missed days due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Robeson County students are scheduled to report back to school on Monday, Oct. 31, following several missed days due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
During Hurricane Matthew, WMBF News had teams throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. WMBF News is hosting a telethon Wednesday to help those who need help and questions answered about hurricane coverage.More >>
During Hurricane Matthew, WMBF News had teams throughout the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. WMBF News is hosting a telethon Wednesday to help those who need help and questions answered about hurricane coverage.More >>
The One South Carolina Relief Fund has grown by $100,000 thanks to a donation Wednesday from South Carolina company Nucor.More >>
The One South Carolina Relief Fund has grown by $100,000 thanks to a donation Wednesday from South Carolina company Nucor.More >>
There is still not a set date for students to go back to class in Robeson County following Hurricane Matthew.More >>
There is still not a set date for students to go back to class in Robeson County following Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Rivertown Fitness on Main Street is cleaning up after flood damage, working to reopen to gym members.More >>
Rivertown Fitness on Main Street is cleaning up after flood damage, working to reopen to gym members.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center in Lake City starting Tuesday.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a disaster recovery center in Lake City starting Tuesday.More >>
As waters recede in flooded areas, there could be a chance people will try to re-sell their car that was sitting in flood water. It could be hard to spot the damage before it's too late. Usually, flood damaged cars are reported to insurance agencies and the owner is covered for the loss.More >>
As waters recede in flooded areas, there could be a chance people will try to re-sell their car that was sitting in flood water. It could be hard to spot the damage before it's too late. Usually, flood damaged cars are reported to insurance agencies and the owner is covered for the loss.More >>
A senior at Carolina Forest High School affected by the flooding after Hurricane Matthew continues to persevere despite the adversities that arise while being displaced.More >>
A senior at Carolina Forest High School affected by the flooding after Hurricane Matthew continues to persevere despite the adversities that arise while being displaced.More >>
Crews with the city of Hartsville have collected over 1.1 million pounds of debris from storm-related issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Crews with the city of Hartsville have collected over 1.1 million pounds of debris from storm-related issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Horry County Schools have announced students will be required to make up at least three days after schools were canceled due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Horry County Schools have announced students will be required to make up at least three days after schools were canceled due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Despite it being more than two weeks since Hurricane Matthew impacted the Grand Strand, crews still have a lot of cleanup ahead of them.More >>
Despite it being more than two weeks since Hurricane Matthew impacted the Grand Strand, crews still have a lot of cleanup ahead of them.More >>
RJ Corman is once again repairing damage to its Carolina Southern Railroad tracks that run through Horry and Marion counties in South Carolina.More >>
RJ Corman is once again repairing damage to its Carolina Southern Railroad tracks that run through Horry and Marion counties in South Carolina.More >>
A problem common after disasters could lead to less money in your pocket. With a lot of damage to homes and businesses in our area, people might be coming this way to take advantage of you.More >>
A problem common after disasters could lead to less money in your pocket. With a lot of damage to homes and businesses in our area, people might be coming this way to take advantage of you.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Saturday 60 roads and nine bridges were closed due to Hurricane Matthew across the state.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Saturday 60 roads and nine bridges were closed due to Hurricane Matthew across the state.More >>
North Carolina Governor announced Friday residents in 18 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew could apply for Disaster Food and Nutrition Service benefits, after his request was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.More >>
North Carolina Governor announced Friday residents in 18 counties affected by Hurricane Matthew could apply for Disaster Food and Nutrition Service benefits, after his request was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.More >>
On Saturday, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory encouraged residents who suffered damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA and contact their insurance company to assess damage.More >>
On Saturday, North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory encouraged residents who suffered damage to their homes as a result of Hurricane Matthew to register with FEMA and contact their insurance company to assess damage.More >>
The amount of FEMA relief funds disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Matthew for individual and household assistance has grown to $4,148,400 as of Saturday.More >>
The amount of FEMA relief funds disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Matthew for individual and household assistance has grown to $4,148,400 as of Saturday.More >>
Public Schools of Robeson County announced Friday evening schools are closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26 for students and staff with the exception of principals, assistant principals and custodians.More >>
Public Schools of Robeson County announced Friday evening schools are closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26 for students and staff with the exception of principals, assistant principals and custodians.More >>
The City of Mullins will give away clothes and water to those affected by Hurricane Matthew Saturday.More >>
The City of Mullins will give away clothes and water to those affected by Hurricane Matthew Saturday.More >>
The Red Cross is still working throughout the Grand Strand to help those affected by Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers working at a Conway church are preparing thousands of meals a day to help those in need.More >>
The Red Cross is still working throughout the Grand Strand to help those affected by Hurricane Matthew. Volunteers working at a Conway church are preparing thousands of meals a day to help those in need.More >>
A disaster recovery center will open in Mullins on Saturday, to help residents with damages and losses from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A disaster recovery center will open in Mullins on Saturday, to help residents with damages and losses from Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Florence County School District Three’s board of trustees approved Superintendent Laura Hickson’s recommendation to make up six of the eight school days missed due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Florence County School District Three’s board of trustees approved Superintendent Laura Hickson’s recommendation to make up six of the eight school days missed due to Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Over 19,000 South Carolina residents have registered for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in individual assistance-designated counties in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Over 19,000 South Carolina residents have registered for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in individual assistance-designated counties in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
After the Martins witnessed a tree crash down on their house in Bridge Creek during Hurricane Matthew, they watched their neighbors become heroes.More >>
After the Martins witnessed a tree crash down on their house in Bridge Creek during Hurricane Matthew, they watched their neighbors become heroes.More >>
Conway Feed and Garden is one of several businesses suffering from serious flooding, but they want the community to know they are open for business.More >>
Conway Feed and Garden is one of several businesses suffering from serious flooding, but they want the community to know they are open for business.More >>
First responders in Florence talked about just how crucial preparation and practice were when it came to helping victims of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
First responders in Florence talked about just how crucial preparation and practice were when it came to helping victims of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Hurricane Matthew created the perfect storm for one would-be burglar, or so the suspect thought. That was before the Myrtle Beach homeowner woke up and discovered the prowler.More >>
Hurricane Matthew created the perfect storm for one would-be burglar, or so the suspect thought. That was before the Myrtle Beach homeowner woke up and discovered the prowler.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved four additional counties for individual assistance in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved four additional counties for individual assistance in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Water still surrounds houses along the Intracoastal Waterway, including many on streets off Forestbrook Road.More >>
Water still surrounds houses along the Intracoastal Waterway, including many on streets off Forestbrook Road.More >>
Florence County Emergency Management declared damage from Hurricane Matthew at $52,481,667 as of Wednesday morning.More >>
Florence County Emergency Management declared damage from Hurricane Matthew at $52,481,667 as of Wednesday morning.More >>
Hurricane Matthew damaged many oceanfront properties; the South Strand was hit particularly hard. Now one local church group is left picking up the pieces.More >>
Hurricane Matthew damaged many oceanfront properties; the South Strand was hit particularly hard. Now one local church group is left picking up the pieces.More >>
State agencies, local governments, and non-profit organizations in 18 South Carolina counties, including Horry, Georgetown, Florence, Marion and Dillon counties, are now eligible to receive recoup costs through FEMA for infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
State agencies, local governments, and non-profit organizations in 18 South Carolina counties, including Horry, Georgetown, Florence, Marion and Dillon counties, are now eligible to receive recoup costs through FEMA for infrastructure damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
As the Waccamaw River sits at its all time high of 17.9 feet, areas already flooded won't see a drop for several days. In some areas the water is moving, and in others, it's at a standstill. Either way, pests are lurking in those waters.More >>
As the Waccamaw River sits at its all time high of 17.9 feet, areas already flooded won't see a drop for several days. In some areas the water is moving, and in others, it's at a standstill. Either way, pests are lurking in those waters.More >>
Rivers are meant to flood. it's natural. But when industries are built in a flood plain near a river, you have to deal with the possibilities of toxins getting in to water when the river floods.More >>
Rivers are meant to flood. it's natural. But when industries are built in a flood plain near a river, you have to deal with the possibilities of toxins getting in to water when the river floods.More >>
The Horry County Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night to provide supplemental pay to county employees who worked during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The Horry County Council approved an ordinance Tuesday night to provide supplemental pay to county employees who worked during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
One area that has not seen flooding since river levels reached historic proportions in 1928 is still trying to recover from the current height of the Little Pee Dee and Lumber rivers.More >>
One area that has not seen flooding since river levels reached historic proportions in 1928 is still trying to recover from the current height of the Little Pee Dee and Lumber rivers.More >>
Of eight houses in the flooded portion around Recreation Road, seven are still standing and five have water inside.More >>
Of eight houses in the flooded portion around Recreation Road, seven are still standing and five have water inside.More >>
A Myrtle Beach photographer is using his drone to help give people who can't get to their flooded homes some peace of mind.More >>
A Myrtle Beach photographer is using his drone to help give people who can't get to their flooded homes some peace of mind.More >>
Area SNAP recipients who were residing in Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties during Hurricane Matthew will automatically receive a replacement for a portion of their benefits.More >>
Area SNAP recipients who were residing in Grand Strand and Pee Dee counties during Hurricane Matthew will automatically receive a replacement for a portion of their benefits.More >>
Hurricane Matthew slammed South and North Carolina and continues to cause major damage to people’s homes. The recovery is far from over, but luckily the threat is.More >>
Hurricane Matthew slammed South and North Carolina and continues to cause major damage to people’s homes. The recovery is far from over, but luckily the threat is.More >>
A drone's eye view of Lumberton shows the extent of flooding five days after Hurricane Matthew, and what the town looks like now, after the floodwater receded.More >>
A drone's eye view of Lumberton shows the extent of flooding five days after Hurricane Matthew, and what the town looks like now, after the floodwater receded.More >>
The Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach will be closed for the remainder of the year after sustaining severe damage during Hurricane Matthew. A large piece of the theater's front facade was ripped off during the hurricane, exposing the theater to the outside.More >>
The Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach will be closed for the remainder of the year after sustaining severe damage during Hurricane Matthew. A large piece of the theater's front facade was ripped off during the hurricane, exposing the theater to the outside.More >>
Hurricane Matthew raked 600 miles of South Carolina beaches including here in on the Grand Strand, but specifically parts of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Hurricane Matthew raked 600 miles of South Carolina beaches including here in on the Grand Strand, but specifically parts of North Myrtle Beach.More >>
The latest forecast for the Waccamaw River in Conway now has the river cresting Tuesday morning at a record breaking 17.9 feet. Breaking the old record of 17.8 from a hurricane in 1928.More >>
The latest forecast for the Waccamaw River in Conway now has the river cresting Tuesday morning at a record breaking 17.9 feet. Breaking the old record of 17.8 from a hurricane in 1928.More >>
South Carolina homeowners and renters in 15 additional counties are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.More >>
South Carolina homeowners and renters in 15 additional counties are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.More >>
A number of schools, government offices and other businesses have announced closures.More >>
A number of schools, government offices and other businesses have announced closures.More >>
It's been more than a week since Hurricane Matthew plowed through our communities. While many places are starting to return to normal, others are still dealing with flooding. First responders continue to work to keep you safe from those floods.More >>
It's been more than a week since Hurricane Matthew plowed through our communities. While many places are starting to return to normal, others are still dealing with flooding. First responders continue to work to keep you safe from those floods.More >>
Governor Nikki Haley and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) will be available to assist people in Marion and Orangeburg Counties, who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew, according to SCDEW’s press release.More >>
Governor Nikki Haley and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) will be available to assist people in Marion and Orangeburg Counties, who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Matthew, according to SCDEW’s press release.More >>
The City of Florence is now operating on an emergency ordinance and it’s geared to help clear debris left over from Hurricane Matthew. For the next 60 days that ordinance allows for the city to operate outside of some of the regular governing rules.More >>
The City of Florence is now operating on an emergency ordinance and it’s geared to help clear debris left over from Hurricane Matthew. For the next 60 days that ordinance allows for the city to operate outside of some of the regular governing rules.More >>
More Socastee residents had to evacuate their homes Saturday as the Intracoastal waterway continues to flood. Residents in the area say these flood waters are higher and farther out than any they have seen in the 30 years they have lived in the area.More >>
More Socastee residents had to evacuate their homes Saturday as the Intracoastal waterway continues to flood. Residents in the area say these flood waters are higher and farther out than any they have seen in the 30 years they have lived in the area.More >>
As many hit hard by Hurricane Matthew are looking to rebuild their lives relief for them has poured in. Since the storm area businesses are helping provide food, water, and other essentials to families in need.More >>
As many hit hard by Hurricane Matthew are looking to rebuild their lives relief for them has poured in. Since the storm area businesses are helping provide food, water, and other essentials to families in need.More >>
The boat landing at the end of Bay Road, and all of the people who live near it are being overcome by water that they said doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon enough.More >>
The boat landing at the end of Bay Road, and all of the people who live near it are being overcome by water that they said doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon enough.More >>
Residents affected by Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent river flooding should be cautious of wildlife moving to high ground, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources warns.More >>
Residents affected by Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent river flooding should be cautious of wildlife moving to high ground, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources warns.More >>
Horry County announced Thursday afternoon it has activated its debris management plan.More >>
Horry County announced Thursday afternoon it has activated its debris management plan.More >>
A total reward of up to $20,000 is being offered got information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of over 200 guns from the Five Star Gun store in Longs during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A total reward of up to $20,000 is being offered got information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of over 200 guns from the Five Star Gun store in Longs during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Approximately 53,196 customers in our viewing area remained without power in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Approximately 53,196 customers in our viewing area remained without power in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Wednesday afternoon.More >>
SCDOT crews continue to monitor roads and bridges affected by flood water.More >>
SCDOT crews continue to monitor roads and bridges affected by flood water.More >>
The weather will be perfect this weekend to get out and enjoy. Several events happening around town will go forward as scheduled following Matthew. Some events will focus on helping those still affected by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The weather will be perfect this weekend to get out and enjoy. Several events happening around town will go forward as scheduled following Matthew. Some events will focus on helping those still affected by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Two-thirds of Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier was washed into the ocean by Hurricane Matthew, the director of Springmaid Beach Resort confirms.More >>
Two-thirds of Myrtle Beach’s iconic Springmaid Pier was washed into the ocean by Hurricane Matthew, the director of Springmaid Beach Resort confirms.More >>
A company that specializes in the recovery of communities after disasters is recruiting in Horry County. Tetra Tech, Inc. is seeking employees for “on-site” positions monitoring the collection of debris, according to a news release sent by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Field monitors will supervise disaster debris as it is loaded into hauling vehicles to ensure FEMA eligibility.More >>
A company that specializes in the recovery of communities after disasters is recruiting in Horry County. Tetra Tech, Inc. is seeking employees for “on-site” positions monitoring the collection of debris, according to a news release sent by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Field monitors will supervise disaster debris as it is loaded into hauling vehicles to ensure FEMA eligibility.More >>
Hearts and Hands Disaster Relief is offering a free hotline for help and debris removal and cleanup after Hurricane Matthew. Call 1-800-451-1954 for free help from local relief agencies.More >>
Hearts and Hands Disaster Relief is offering a free hotline for help and debris removal and cleanup after Hurricane Matthew. Call 1-800-451-1954 for free help from local relief agencies.More >>
Residents in the Bucksport area are being alerted to evacuate the area due to flooding from the Pee Dee River, according to a CodeRed message sent by the Horry County Emergency Operations Center.More >>
Residents in the Bucksport area are being alerted to evacuate the area due to flooding from the Pee Dee River, according to a CodeRed message sent by the Horry County Emergency Operations Center.More >>
A faith-based crisis response team from Danville, Virginia is bringing supplies and assistance to the flood-stricken Conway area Thursday. “God’s Pit Crew” has about 20 volunteers in Conway who are helping to cut down trees, move debris and anything top help families in need following the storm.More >>
A faith-based crisis response team from Danville, Virginia is bringing supplies and assistance to the flood-stricken Conway area Thursday. “God’s Pit Crew” has about 20 volunteers in Conway who are helping to cut down trees, move debris and anything top help families in need following the storm.More >>
A man in Dillon County is dead after doing what many of you may be planning to do this weekend, clean up your yard. Horry County Fire Rescue met with WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline to teach everyone how to safely cut down trees if you plan to do it yourself.More >>
A man in Dillon County is dead after doing what many of you may be planning to do this weekend, clean up your yard. Horry County Fire Rescue met with WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline to teach everyone how to safely cut down trees if you plan to do it yourself.More >>
According to Horry County Emergency Management's and North Carolina Department of Transportation's website there are closed roads and roadway flooding at locations across the Grand Strand and Robeson County as flooding from Hurricane Matthew continues to impact the area.More >>
According to Horry County Emergency Management's and North Carolina Department of Transportation's website there are closed roads and roadway flooding at locations across the Grand Strand and Robeson County as flooding from Hurricane Matthew continues to impact the area.More >>
It's back to school for Coastal Carolina University now that Hurricane Matthew has passed. Several students arrived back to campus Wednesday afternoon after being evacuated to Clemson University last week.More >>
It's back to school for Coastal Carolina University now that Hurricane Matthew has passed. Several students arrived back to campus Wednesday afternoon after being evacuated to Clemson University last week.More >>
Several feet of water is still in the Lumberton area because the Lumber River is above record flood level and the National Weather Service does not expect it to fall below record stage for a week.More >>
Several feet of water is still in the Lumberton area because the Lumber River is above record flood level and the National Weather Service does not expect it to fall below record stage for a week.More >>
Insurance agents across the area are busy helping clients recover from the storm, but they offered advice to help homeowners.More >>
Insurance agents across the area are busy helping clients recover from the storm, but they offered advice to help homeowners.More >>
A gun shop owner says about 225 guns were stolen from his Longs shop in the middle of Hurricane Matthew. The owner of Five Star Guns says someone broke into the shop sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning and stole over 200 handguns, assault rifles, AKs, rifles and shotguns.More >>
A gun shop owner says about 225 guns were stolen from his Longs shop in the middle of Hurricane Matthew. The owner of Five Star Guns says someone broke into the shop sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning and stole over 200 handguns, assault rifles, AKs, rifles and shotguns.More >>
Hurricane Matthew is gone, but the damage is extensive, especially in the Gresham and Britton’s Neck area of Marion County.More >>
Hurricane Matthew is gone, but the damage is extensive, especially in the Gresham and Britton’s Neck area of Marion County.More >>
Rising waters from the Little Pee Dee River have led to the closure of one lane of U.S. 501 on the beach-bound side in the area of Galivants Ferry.More >>
Rising waters from the Little Pee Dee River have led to the closure of one lane of U.S. 501 on the beach-bound side in the area of Galivants Ferry.More >>
Cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continued Wednesday as Surfside Beach looked forward to plan how to rebuild a landmark that was destroyed in the storm. "The pier is a focal point of the town,” explained Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs. “So many people enjoy the pier, the fishermen and tourist who walk on it."More >>
Cleanup from Hurricane Matthew continued Wednesday as Surfside Beach looked forward to plan how to rebuild a landmark that was destroyed in the storm. "The pier is a focal point of the town,” explained Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs. “So many people enjoy the pier, the fishermen and tourist who walk on it."More >>
Horry County students will be out of school the remainder of the week following the impact of Hurricane Matthew, according to board chairman Joe DeFeo.More >>
Horry County students will be out of school the remainder of the week following the impact of Hurricane Matthew, according to board chairman Joe DeFeo.More >>
One man was killed in Lake View Monday during an accident that happened while he was trying to cut the limb of a tree that had been knocked down during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
One man was killed in Lake View Monday during an accident that happened while he was trying to cut the limb of a tree that had been knocked down during Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The lumber river is at record breaking levels and homes are still flooded after days. Many people are still trying to recover and have been forced to seek shelter throughout the county.More >>
The lumber river is at record breaking levels and homes are still flooded after days. Many people are still trying to recover and have been forced to seek shelter throughout the county.More >>
As the Waccamaw River continues to rise, people on the outskirts of Conway remember well what seemed like yesterday.More >>
As the Waccamaw River continues to rise, people on the outskirts of Conway remember well what seemed like yesterday.More >>
Horry Electric Cooperative reports there are still more than 14,000 customers without power. "We were left with a mess in Horry County," said Penelope Hinson, the spokesperson with HEC. "At the end of the storm, we had 93 percent of our system down. The process to restoring power is that you have to start from the sub-stations and then you have to go circuit by circuit, to the end of the line."More >>
Horry Electric Cooperative reports there are still more than 14,000 customers without power. "We were left with a mess in Horry County," said Penelope Hinson, the spokesperson with HEC. "At the end of the storm, we had 93 percent of our system down. The process to restoring power is that you have to start from the sub-stations and then you have to go circuit by circuit, to the end of the line."More >>
Officials with Marion County Emergency Management advise that flooding in portions of the county is becoming dire and residents should evacuate.More >>
Officials with Marion County Emergency Management advise that flooding in portions of the county is becoming dire and residents should evacuate.More >>
The hurricane is moving parallel to the Florida coast, walloping a large swath of the state with heavy wind and rain.More >>
The hurricane is moving parallel to the Florida coast, walloping a large swath of the state with heavy wind and rain.More >>
A total of five emergency shelters opened up Thursday afternoon in Florence County for anyone seeking shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
A total of five emergency shelters opened up Thursday afternoon in Florence County for anyone seeking shelter ahead of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The Florence County Emergency Management opened up its operations center on Tuesday at a monitoring stage.More >>
The Florence County Emergency Management opened up its operations center on Tuesday at a monitoring stage.More >>
Latest outage numbers from across the areaMore >>
Latest outage numbers from across the areaMore >>
See the latest road closures around our area as flooding from Hurricane Matthew continuesMore >>
See the latest road closures around our area as flooding from Hurricane Matthew continuesMore >>
Find which schools remain closed due to the aftermath of Hurricane MatthewMore >>
Find which schools remain closed due to the aftermath of Hurricane MatthewMore >>
Find information on how to volunteer your time and donate to support flood relief efforts.More >>
Find information on how to volunteer your time and donate to support flood relief efforts.More >>
See dozens of images of residents dealing with the destructive river flooding caused by Hurricane MatthewMore >>
See dozens of images of residents dealing with the destructive river flooding caused by Hurricane MatthewMore >>
Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes.More >>
Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes.More >>
Download the First Alert Weather App here to receive vital updates on your phone and tabletMore >>
Download the First Alert Weather App here to receive vital updates on your phone and tabletMore >>
Track hurricanes with interactive radar, and view even more hurricane resourcesMore >>
Track hurricanes with interactive radar, and view even more hurricane resourcesMore >>
Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for continuous updates in your news feed.More >>
Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for continuous updates in your news feed.More >>
The county has established three evacuation zones and several routes for quickly evacuating in the event of a hurricane or other emergency.More >>
The county has established three evacuation zones and several routes for quickly evacuating in the event of a hurricane or other emergency.More >>
View a comprehensive guide on how to play ahead of Hurricane MatthewMore >>
View a comprehensive guide on how to play ahead of Hurricane MatthewMore >>
Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster. When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit. Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long. That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key.More >>
Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster. When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit. Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long. That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key.More >>
One of the first steps to being prepared for a hurricane or other disaster is making an emergency kit.More >>
One of the first steps to being prepared for a hurricane or other disaster is making an emergency kit.More >>
Through it's missions program, Morningstar Ministries in Fort Mill helps send money to pastors and groups all over the world.More >>
Through it's missions program, Morningstar Ministries in Fort Mill helps send money to pastors and groups all over the world.More >>
At a rest stop in Charlotte, WBTV found people from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina who were all seeking shelter further north.More >>
At a rest stop in Charlotte, WBTV found people from Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina who were all seeking shelter further north.More >>
There are some questions that come up with every storm, so we tried to get the answers.More >>
There are some questions that come up with every storm, so we tried to get the answers.More >>
Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors of Horry County of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge.More >>
Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors of Horry County of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge.More >>
View an interactive map of the evacuation zones in Horry County from the county Emergency Management DivisionMore >>
View an interactive map of the evacuation zones in Horry County from the county Emergency Management DivisionMore >>
Information, links, FAQs, maps and more for emergencies in Georgetown County, including hurricanes.More >>
Information, links, FAQs, maps and more for emergencies in Georgetown County, including hurricanes.More >>
Don't forget Fido! If you need to evacuate, here's a list of pet-friendly hotels around the stateMore >>
Don't forget Fido! If you need to evacuate, here's a list of pet-friendly hotels around the stateMore >>