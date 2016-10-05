Horry Electric Cooperative reports there are still more than 14,000 customers without power. "We were left with a mess in Horry County," said Penelope Hinson, the spokesperson with HEC. "At the end of the storm, we had 93 percent of our system down. The process to restoring power is that you have to start from the sub-stations and then you have to go circuit by circuit, to the end of the line."