Thursday, March 27 2014 8:10 AM EDT2014-03-27 12:10:22 GMT
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News is going 'In Your Community,' with our reporters bringing you special, in-depth reports on Florence on Wednesday, March 26. We'll be broadcasting live from Florence allMore >>
WMBF News went 'In Your Community,' with our reporters bringing you special, in-depth reports on Florence on Wednesday, March 26 in a segment sponsored by the Carolinas Hospital System. More >>
Thursday, March 27 2014 4:03 AM EDT2014-03-27 08:03:02 GMT
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The city of Florence is defined by a lot of things these days, but for veterans across the South, Florence is a sacred place. WMBF News anchor David Klugh discovered why so many ofMore >>
The city of Florence is defined by a lot of things these days, but for veterans across the South, Florence is a sacred place. WMBF News anchor David Klugh discovered why so many of our most honorable Americans have made Florence their permanent home.More >>
Wednesday, March 26 2014 7:23 PM EDT2014-03-26 23:23:04 GMT
FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) Every day you can hear hammers, see construction and feel the change that is underway in Downtown Florence. Just this year more than 25 million dollars in investmentsMore >>
Every day you can hear hammers, see construction and feel the change that is underway in Downtown Florence. Just this year more than $25 million in investments is slated to be added to the area. More >>
Wednesday, March 26 2014 6:00 PM EDT2014-03-26 22:00:22 GMT
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Nearly $130 million has been invested in a reemerging downtown Florence and hundreds of anticipated new jobs. That's just part of what Stephen Wukela is most proud of as the MayorMore >>
Nearly $130 million has been invested in a reemerging downtown Florence and hundreds of anticipated new jobs. That's just part of what Stephen Wukela is most proud of as the Mayor of Florence.More >>
Wednesday, March 26 2014 5:15 PM EDT2014-03-26 21:15:37 GMT
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Long before modern day Florence, the city, the county and much of the region was inhabited by the Pee Dee Indians. It wasn't until the Revolutionary War that the seedlings for modernMore >>
Long before modern day Florence, the city, the county and much of the region was inhabited by the Pee Dee Indians. It wasn't until the Revolutionary War that the seedlings for modern day Florence were planted.More >>
Wednesday, March 26 2014 5:00 PM EDT2014-03-26 21:00:25 GMT
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - There is nothing pretentious about Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. He drives an older cruiser because he believes that his officers deserve the best resources he has to give.More >>
There is nothing pretentious about Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler. He drives an older cruiser because he believes that his officers deserve the best resources he has to give. While he wasn't a fan of all the movie magic WMBF News produced for our interview with him, he was gracious enough to open up and share his vision in his new role.More >>
Wednesday, March 26 2014 4:30 PM EDT2014-03-26 20:30:12 GMT
Florence (WMBF) - With cutting edge technology and world class physicians helping people live longer, the medical community in Florence is packing a powerful punch. Tonight we're taking a look at the McLeoudMore >>
With cutting edge technology and world-class physicians helping people live longer, the medical community in Florence is packing a powerful punch. WMBF News is "In Your Community," taking a look at the McLeoud Regional and Carolinas Hospital System. More >>