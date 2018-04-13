Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as a line of strong to possibly severe storms moves across the region late Sunday evening.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC 9WMBF) Sunny skies and increasingly warm weather returns for the rest of the work week. Tonight will see leftover clouds continuing to clear with temperatures dropping into the middle 40s inland and upper 40s across the Pee Dee. Sunny skies will prevail through the day Wednesday. With the sunshine, temperatures will start to warm with afternoon readings in the middle 60s at the beach and upper 60s inland. The warmer weather kicks into high gear fr...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a weekend of spring storms and a winter cold snap, a calmer trend sets up this week. Tonight will see an increase in the clouds, but that will keep temperatures milder heading into Monday morning. We start off Monday dry, but keep temperatures close to 50 in the Grand Strand and in the low 40s in the Pee Dee. By 10 AM, showers will begin to arrive and last through the early evening. Nothing severe and no storms are expected during these light sh...
Storm chances increase as we head through Saturday afternoon.
A study released Thursday by researchers at Colorado State University calls for an above average hurricane season for 2018.
After waking up to temperatures in the middle to low 40s, spring-like 70s head our way for Easter Sunday. This morning starts will sunny skies and slightly cool temperatures. Easter sunrise is at 7:03 AM.
