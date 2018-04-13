MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a weekend of spring storms and a winter cold snap, a calmer trend sets up this week. Tonight will see an increase in the clouds, but that will keep temperatures milder heading into Monday morning. We start off Monday dry, but keep temperatures close to 50 in the Grand Strand and in the low 40s in the Pee Dee. By 10 AM, showers will begin to arrive and last through the early evening. Nothing severe and no storms are expected during these light sh...