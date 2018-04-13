MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many local businesses teamed up to create the ‘Beauty Bar Prom’ contest - to help deserving young women in our area look and feel their best for the perfect prom night. Friday was St. James High School’s prom, and Ashley Simpson, one of the contest’s winners spent that morning getting her make-over. With the help of many local businesses, Ashley was treated like royalty. You name it, the dress, hair, nails and make-up, jewelry, dinne...