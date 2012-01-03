Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Surfside Beach citizens can cast their vote in the town's general election for three spots on its council at two polling locations until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Polling locations are Dick M. Johnson Civic Center located at 829 N. Pine Dr. and Surfside United Methodist Church located at 800 13th Avenue N.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor-Elect Brenda Bethune and several council members are being sworn in at 1 p.m. today ahead of the city's regular council meeting. Watch live here.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Brenda Bethune has officially been certified as the new mayor of Myrtle Beach following a canvassing of the votes cast in Tuesday’s runoff election.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Local businesswoman Brenda Bethune has defeated incumbent John Rhodes to become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
The polls have closed and now the results will start coming in to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
On Tuesday, Nov. 21, incumbent John Rhodes and challenger Brenda Bethune will take part in a runoff election to determine who will be the next mayor of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Safety, tourism and the future growth of Myrtle Beach; all major talking points for both Myrtle Beach Mayoral candidates at Tuesday’s Myrtle Beach Republican Women's meeting. Both have been very busy and have one final week left of campaigning. Safety and tourism have been the driving topics for this entire mayoral election and both candidates explain what sets their plans as mayor apart from each other, as voters prepare to cast their votesMore >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
Since neither candidate had more than 50 percent of the total vote, there will be a runoff between John Rhodes and Brenda Bethune on Nov. 21.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
Incumbent mayor of North Myrtle Beach, Marilyn Hatley, handily defeated challenger Chris Paint with 75 percent of the vote Tuesday. Incumbents also won both council seats in contention.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and WMBF News has gather unofficial election results for all local races as they came in.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
The three open seats on the Conway City Council will be filled by two incumbents and one fresh face.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
Brendon Barber has won the Georgetown mayoral race beating County Council Member Ron Charlton.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
Several voters in Conway were told they weren’t allowed to vote because their address was not in city limits, but it appears this was due to a mix up between the county’s records and the city’s voter rolls. After election workers checked into the discrepancy, the voters were allowed to vote in the Conway city elections.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
A voter in the Conway City Council election is claiming his civil rights were violated when he went to cast his ballot on Tuesday.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 is election day in the Carolinas. Here's everything you need to know about elections being held across our viewing area.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Here you will find a list of races and candidates in the following counties: Georgetown, Darlington and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina. View unofficial results for all races in our viewing area as they come in here. Results will begin to appear once the polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
Today, Myrtle Beach residents will hit the polls to vote on a new mayor and city council members. Ahead of the election, WMBF News spoke to residents about issues that are driving them to the polls. A majority of those voters said crime.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
Get election results for areas of Horry County, the Pee Dee, and North Carolina from WMBF News.More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
Voters in Horry County have selected Tim McGinnis in the Republican primary for the District 56 seat at the South Carolina House of Representatives. He is the presumed candidate-elect for the seat, given that there are no Democrats running.More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
WMBF hosted a Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The one-hour debate was televised on WMBF News, WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following the televised debate, WMBF News hosted a one-hour online segment with candidate interviews and commentary.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is taking responsibility for removing political campaign signs from private property along North King’s Highway. It happened Monday morning when city code enforcement staff were removing signs placed on the right of way, but later found out the land was privately owned, so the staff returned the signs.More >>
Myrtle Beach city council candidate Randal Wallace is running as one of two incumbents. Nine people are running for three seats for the Nov. 7 election, and Wallace hopes to see his achievements through in another term.More >>
Myrtle Beach city council candidate Randal Wallace is running as one of two incumbents. Nine people are running for three seats for the Nov. 7 election, and Wallace hopes to see his achievements through in another term.More >>
The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate for WMBF news at 7p.m. John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.More >>
The five candidates running for the Myrtle Beach Mayoral Election in November will be participating in the first televised debate for WMBF news at 7p.m. John Rhodes, Brenda Bethune, C.D. Rozsa, Ed Carey and Mark McBride will all be participating.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Three candidates are vying for the South Carolina House of Representatives District 56 seat. WMBF Investigates looked into their eligibility after a filing form for one candidate was altered.More >>
Voters will hit the polls on Tuesday to decide the Republican State House Representative for District 56.More >>
Voters will hit the polls on Tuesday to decide the Republican State House Representative for District 56.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Gregg Smith moved to Myrtle Beach with his family when he was 8 years old.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Gregg Smith moved to Myrtle Beach with his family when he was 8 years old.More >>
Several organizations, including WMBF News, have scheduled debates for candidates in multiple races ahead of the upcoming electionsMore >>
Several organizations, including WMBF News, have scheduled debates for candidates in multiple races ahead of the upcoming electionsMore >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Brooks Myers moved with his parents to Myrtle Beach from Maryland in high school. He grew up in Pine Lakes, and graduated from Myrtle Beach High School. He went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and graduate with a Bachelors of Independent Science and Business of Fine Arts Degree.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Brooks Myers moved with his parents to Myrtle Beach from Maryland in high school. He grew up in Pine Lakes, and graduated from Myrtle Beach High School. He went on to attend Coastal Carolina University and graduate with a Bachelors of Independent Science and Business of Fine Arts Degree.More >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
Myrtle Beach City incumbent candidate Mike Lowder moved to Myrtle Beach from Bennettsville when he was a sophomore in high school. He grew up on the corner of 5th Ave. North and Maple Street. After graduating from Myrtle Beach High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps.More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Myrtle Beach City Council candidate Mike Hobeika grew up in the hotel business on 3rd Avenue North. He went through the ROTC in college and was honorably discharged after a decade in the Army. His campaign brochure begins with the phrase: "Frankly, my dear, I've had enough..."More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
Matthew Hardee is a Myrtle Beach native who has lived on 13th Ave. S his entire life. He currently leads the music ministry for his church, Jamestown Baptist Church, and studies political science as a student at Coastal Carolina University. Hardee is running on the campaign slogan 'We Can Do Better!'More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
This is the first of WMBF News' profiles of Myrtle Beach City Council candidate. The series began Oct. 16, and will run nine days, with the last candidate being profiled Oct. 26.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
Nine candidates will be vying for three seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council on Nov. 7.More >>
With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.More >>
With less than a month until election day, candidates for Myrtle Beach City Council took the stage at the Market Common Recreation Center to discuss their ideas for the city. Only seven out of the nine candidates were able to attend the event on Sunday. The candidates discussed a wide range of topics, from crime and businesses, to tourism and parking.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now have their first official candidate for governor.More >>
South Carolina Democrats now have their first official candidate for governor.More >>
With this year’s elections for the city of Myrtle Beach rapidly approaching, there have been plenty of individuals who have tossed their hats into the ring. Five candidates have filed for the mayor’s seat and nine candidates have entered the race for three city council spots. All seats on the city council are at-large and city elections are non-partisan.More >>
With this year’s elections for the city of Myrtle Beach rapidly approaching, there have been plenty of individuals who have tossed their hats into the ring. Five candidates have filed for the mayor’s seat and nine candidates have entered the race for three city council spots. All seats on the city council are at-large and city elections are non-partisan.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride officially kicked off his campaign Tuesday to retake the office.More >>
On Thursday, Rhodes filed for his fourth mayoral campaign. He has run three previous times and was elected each term.More >>
On Thursday, Rhodes filed for his fourth mayoral campaign. He has run three previous times and was elected each term.More >>
Another candidate has announced his intent to run for Myrtle Beach mayor, bringing the field of potential candidates to four ahead of the election in November. Small business owner Ed Carey announced his intention to run for Myrtle Beach Mayor on Wednesday.More >>
Another candidate has announced his intent to run for Myrtle Beach mayor, bringing the field of potential candidates to four ahead of the election in November. Small business owner Ed Carey announced his intention to run for Myrtle Beach Mayor on Wednesday.More >>
Myrtle Beach businesswoman Brenda Bethune announced her intention to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza. About 50 people were in attendance for the announcement of Bethune’s candidacy. Bethune owns Better Brands, a local distribution company.More >>
Myrtle Beach businesswoman Brenda Bethune announced her intention to run for mayor of Myrtle Beach Tuesday morning at Nance Plaza. About 50 people were in attendance for the announcement of Bethune’s candidacy. Bethune owns Better Brands, a local distribution company.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride announced on Facebook Sunday night that he will be seeking the office again in November.More >>
Former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride announced on Facebook Sunday night that he will be seeking the office again in November.More >>
Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.More >>
Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgetown’s Democratic mayoral primary saw the incumbent come up short.More >>
Get all the voting information you need to make your voice heard in South Carolina. Register to vote, get poll location, and information on absentee voting.More >>
Registration information, voting district map, FAQ and more for Horry County votersMore >>
Voter registration information for voters in Florence CountyMore >>