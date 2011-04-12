MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center continues to focus on a cluster of showers off the Florida coast for possible tropical development this week, however the chances of tropical development are decreasing.More >>
Following one of the most active Atlantic Hurricane seasons on record last year, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will add graphics and modify updates for the upcoming hurricane season. These are mainly in an effort to give more of an advanced notice of impacts from tropical storms and hurricanes.
Here in the Grand Strand, Santee Cooper employees are preparing to spend the next month restoring power in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 13 employees have volunteered their time and efforts to head to the island of St. Croix bright and early Wednesday morning. Power has been knocked out on the island since Hurricane Maria, about 3 months ago.
The active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to slowly churn as a new cluster of storms gets more organized. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlights this "area of investigation" about 1,200 miles off the coast of Morocco.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Center has identified Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season. The storm is currently located over Western Cuba, with winds of 40 MPH, barely above the criteria for a tropical storm. It is moving quickly, close to 30 MPH and will move over the southern tip of Florida overnight tonight. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect, as the brunt of the storm will stay...
Sixteen South Carolina counties will receive federal disaster relief to help clean up after Hurricane Irma, according to the governor's office.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to churn, as Hurricane Ophelia has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm about 850 miles off the coast of Portugal. As of Saturday evening, it has winds of 115 MPH and its outer bands are impacting the southern Azores Islands with strong winds. It poses NO threat to us here in the Grand Strand. Its current track has it weakening over cooler waters through early next week. It will likely impact Ir...
The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a decade of relatively quiet tropical weather here, Hurricane Matthew woke up homeowners in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with howling and destructive winds. Hurricane Matthew shattered windows and battered homes as it struck the Grand Strand last year. Some homes succumbed to the relentless wind, while others stood unscathed. "The most important thing in my mind is they've got the strongest house we know how to build and hopefu...
Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew.
One year later, and Estella Lee-Harrell is still waiting to get back into her home after losing it during Hurricane Matthew. She recalled the moments her mother realized their house started taking on water as she woke Estella up yelling her name in the middle of the night.
Tropical Depression Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.
Sunday marks one year since Hurricane Matthew roared through the Carolinas with record flooding, storm surge and hurricane force winds.
One year ago today, a cluster of thunderstorms entering the Caribbean Sea was named Tropical Storm Matthew. At 11:00 AM on September, 28, 2016 an organized area of thunderstorms developed into Tropical Storm Matthew. Matthew would eventually grow to a Category 5 hurricane in the central Caribbean, devastate parts of Hispanola, and eventually make landfall in South Carolina on October 8.
Myrtle Beach and Horry County emergency responders who are part of an elite rescue crew are back home after helping in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.
Friday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina. It's a storm that left its mark on our coast, and changed the way we respond to tropical weather. Tom Leath was the Myrtle Beach city manager at the time, with less than two years on the job. He spoke to WMBF News Friday morning to take us through 24 hours of Hugo, from the evening before it struck, through the following afternoon.
The effects of Hurricane Maria will be felt along the Grand Strand this weekend, as there is a high risk of rip currents due to the storm's swell.
Hurricane Maria is still a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph, but it's starting to show signs of weakening. Wind shear is starting to have impacts on the storm and a slow weakening over the next 48 hours is expected as it moves NW at a slow 7 mph.
Thursday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo devastated much of South Carolina.
It has been a little over a week since Hurricane Irma swept across the Grand Strand, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and flooding to parts of Garden City.
Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society. The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners.
Waterbrook Church in Longs is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma. According to a post on the church's website, they have started what they're calling "Operations Highlands County." Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Irma, and over 80% are still without power. Waterbrook Church hopes to have a team on the road by Tuesday to deliver the donations.
Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Atlantic overnight and the First Alert Weather team is watching it closely. It has winds of 35 mph, but stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center will upgrade it to a tropical storm later today if it continues to develop. However, it is not expected to become stronger than a tropical storm at this time.
Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.
Cotton, corn, tobacco and peanuts may be threatened due to the fringe impacts of Hurricane Irma. Randolph Rogers farms more than 8,000 acres just outside of Hartsville. He said he had minimal impact to his crops. He said he harvested corn Sunday night before the storm hit; if he didn't, the storm would have ruined his crop.
The town of Pawleys Island hopes to be next in the Grand Strand for beach renourishment. Town leaders are hopeful that renourishment would help lessen future storm damage to the town.
After Irma, many residents in the area could be dealing with property damage. Allstate Insurance Agent Richard Liles said the biggest mistake people make following any type of natural disaster, is they repair damage before calling their insurance agent.
The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma. Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina. According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested.
Cleanup began Tuesday and will continue throughout the South Strand this week after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the Grand Strand on Monday.
Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.
Some local people are doing what they can in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Gathering food and loading up vans to head south is what some with Horry County's Salvation Army did Tuesday.
As Tropical Storm Irma continued to move north, the Grand Strand began to experience the affects of the powerful storm, from roadway flooding to damage from high winds.
The scene Tuesday morning looks a lot different from Monday's flooded Atlantic Avenue in Garden City that Hurricane Irma left behind as it roared through the Grand Strand. Roads on the South Strand began to flood even before the tide came in around noon Monday. A lot of neighbors were worried the flooding would get worse and would be the same story overnight, however, that didn't seem to be the case.
The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.
At 11 p.m. Monday, over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.
With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.
Intense winds from Tropical Storm Irma that impacted the Grand Strand on Monday made landing impossible for one airplane that attempted to touch down at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The Pee Dee experienced some fringe effects from Hurricane Irma through rain and wind on Monday.
Strong winds impacting the Grand Strand from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday laid waste to a pool bar at a Myrtle Beach resort.
Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night.
A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.
The Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center has opened its doors as a temporary emergency shelter. A post on Georgetown County's Facebook, advises "Anyone seeking shelter is advised to bring anything they need, including bedding and items for entertainment. The center is located at 83 Duncan Drive, Pawleys Island."
Pawley's Island is already seeing road flooding, and high tide is still some time away. Myrtle Avenue is seeing significant road flooding, according to a tweet from Pawley's Island Police. Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning says most of their flooding comes from the creek. Ocean high tide is expected around noon, and Fanning says the creek tends to see high tide an hour later.
With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.
While we're not seeing a direct impact from Hurricane Irma, people in Garden City are bracing themselves for the storm's fringe effects. On Atlantic Avenue in Garden City most businesses are closed, covered and sandbagged. But for those that are open, the common concern is possible power outages. Some businesses say they're stocked up on flashlights and batteries just in case the strong winds and rain knock power out.
As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in Florida, residents evacuate. Many coming to Myrtle Beach - More specifically, the KOA Kampground. Evacuees like Miami natives Adriana Gonzalez and Sylvana Gilmore. "When we heard Irma was coming our way, we were scared,"
Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Popular online home-rental service, Airbnb, has announced
Although Hurricane Irma will not impact us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still effected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand. “People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,”More >>
Those looking to evacuate from Hurricane Irma have a place to go here in the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach KOA, a campground, has 250 empty campsites available for evacuees in need of somewhere to go. A spokeperson from the campsite says they have only received 2 calls as of 2:45 Saturday, so plenty of spaces are still available. They offer two free nights, and after that, they will evaluate the situation as well as where the guests are from to go fromMore >>
Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday. The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk.More >>
As Hurricane Irma’s track continues to shift west, it’s good news for us in the Grand Strand. But it’s not good news for people in Florida. My family lives in Tampa, Fla. I spent the first 18 years of my life there. My family is choosing to hunker down in my parents’ house as Hurricane Irma rolls through. My family has lived in Florida for 33 years. The Lloyds are no strangers to hurricanes.More >>
Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of certain medical facilities Thursday, but rescinded the order Friday.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Barrier Islands in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The town of Surfside Beach is preparing for any potential impacts from Hurricane Irma by declaring a state of emergency.More >>
Gov. McMaster has rescinded part of his mandatory evacuation order for medical facilities in South Carolina, including hospitals in Horry and Georgetown counties. Gov. McMaster partly rescinded the executive order during a news conference Friday afternoon, stating that medical facilities in Horry, Georgetown, Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties do not need to evacuate. The evacuation order for facilities in Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties still stands.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach has provided another truckload of sand and bags for residents to come fill – for free. The sand will be adjacent to the City Services Building on Oak Street. According to a post on their Facebook page, the truck load from yesterday was gone before 7:00.More >>
South Carolina residents with questions about Hurricane Irma can now call a toll-free hotline, operated by the state. The phone line will be available 24 hours a day. The South Carolina Public Information Phone System number is: 1-866-246-0133. Horry County is currently operating on Operating Condition Three, meaning Hurricane Irma poses a possible threat.More >>
Evacuations for the state of South Carolina have not been ordered yet by the governor, but there are some things you need to know if that order is made. The storm track is still developing, but Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol along with other state officials are urging everyone to know their evacuation routes and how important it is to stick to them.More >>
Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states.More >>
Horry County officials say the county will remain at OPCON 4, or Level 4 Operation Condition, in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Officials say OPCON 4 means the storm poses a potential threat to the county.More >>
Verizon Wireless is taking steps to assist customers after Hurricane Irma. They are currently offering free wireless and wireline calling to the Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. According to their website, Verizon is also prepared to provide data relief after assessing which areas were affected.More >>
Students at Coastal Carolina University scrambled to evacuate Thursday night after receiving a notification from the school saying dorms would close 9 a.m. Friday. Many students were packing up their things and loading up their cars Thursday night. Some of them say it came about very suddenly for them.More >>
From North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, people are looking for sand and materials ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Potential impacts from Hurricane Irma have Grand Strand residents making plans for protecting their families, their homes and their businesses.More >>
Hurricane Irma's potential impact along the coast is causing concern for some beach house owners.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach is bracing for the worst and hoping for the best. Officials laid out their hurricane plans Thursday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.More >>
All classes, events and activities at Coastal Carolina University are canceled starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Sandbags are being made available at several locations around our area, but there’s one place where you can’t get sand for sandbags: the beach. Spokespersons for Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, and Pawleys Island all say it is illegal to take sand from the beach for sandbags.More >>
Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.More >>
Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.More >>
The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.More >>
While stocking up on canned goods and water before a storm, you also want to make sure you are taking the right steps to prepare your home and family for an emergency. Having a plan and sticking to it is key, but you also want to make sure you have your insurance policy on hand and know what your policy covers.More >>
Several counties in our area utilize the CodeRed emergency notification system, allowing county officials to deliver pre-recorded emergency notifications and information to targeted areas.More >>
Horry County has a comprehensive guide on planning for a disaster, knowing your evacuation zone, evacuation routes, and re-entry procedures.More >>
People all across the Grand Strand are flocking to gas stations to make sure they’re prepared for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster. When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit. Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long. That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key.More >>
Rhodes took to the city’s Facebook page to encourage locals to start preparing for the storm, which was still a Category 5 hurricane Wednesday evening as it lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico’s northeast coast.More >>
Officials with Horry County Emergency Management are urging people to have a plan in place ahead of Hurricane Irma possibly impacting the Grand Strand.More >>
The Grand Strand is still in the midst of uncertainty regarding Hurricane Irma's path, yet some people aren't waiting around.More >>
Grand Strand residents are taking no chances when it comes to Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has activated the state's price gouging law ahead of what could be a potentially dangerous landfall with Hurricane Irma.More >>
Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, there are no cancellations or delays in place at Horry County Schools due to Hurricane Irma. HCS officials posted to Facebook to help families better understand the process of school closings.More >>
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on the Carolinas is still uncertain, but people in Myrtle Beach aren’t taking any chances.More >>
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on the South Carolina coast is still unclear, but local officials say now is the time to prepare by residents knowing their evacuation zones, creating an emergency binder and making a hurricane supply kit.More >>
Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help as flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey still fill the streets of many Texas communities.More >>
The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...More >>
Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...More >>
We're already off to a fast start and NOAA expects more storms than normal to form during the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Franklin in the southern Gulf of Mexico and what may soon become 'Gert' in the central Atlantic.More >>
Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen and become more organized after getting named Sunday night.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic, making it the fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Forecasting storms and hurricanes months in advance remains incredibly difficult. However, after the destruction of Hurricane Matthew, the focus is now on when the next hurricane will strike our shores. For years the National Hurricane Center has put out an outlook highlighting the number of tropical storms and hurricanes that will form.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical Depression 4 has succumb to dry air and has weakened to a swirl of clouds in the central Atlantic.More >>
Hurricane Matthew took South Carolina on a wild ride several weeks ago. Clean-up continues around the state and especially on the coast where Matthew's power was at the forefront for all to see.More >>
Some residents hit hard by flooding were paid a visit by a surprising guest in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.More >>
The amount of FEMA relief funds disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Matthew for individual and household assistance has grown to $4,148,400 as of Saturday.More >>
Hurricane Hazel made landfall in the Carolinas on October 15th 1954 and was the deadliest and costliest hurricane of the 1954 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
While crews are working around the clock to restore power to our area, many intersections still have stoplights that are not functioning. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reminds drivers of the following procedures when encountering a stop light that is not operating.More >>
Now that Hurricane Matthew has left the area, Grand Strand and Pee Dee residents are surveying the damage and picking up the pieces. Take a look at some of the images of the destruction left by this powerful storm.More >>
As Hurricane Matthew moves across the area, WMBF News is receiving photos from viewers of damage caused by the storm.More >>
The end of the Surfside Beach Pier has been washed away in the storm surge and high waves caused by Hurricane Matthew. WMBF News Meteorologist Marla Branson confirmed that the end of the Surfside Beach Pier has crumbled and fallen into the ocean as Hurricane Matthew slams the Grand Strand.More >>
A list of phone numbers and websites you may need during and after Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Goat Island’s goats are safe. While they were as stubborn as, well, goats, Goat Island’s residents were loaded into boats, then hauled off, according Geri Brown May, who helped organize the evacuation.More >>
The hurricane is moving parallel to the Florida coast, walloping a large swath of the state with heavy wind and rain.More >>
Isn’t it ironic? Firefighters Jessica and Shane Kingsford aren’t letting a little hurricane ruin their big day.More >>
As Hurricane Matthew moves closer to the Grand Strand, WMBF News staff members and viewers are seeing boarded-up businesses, long lines at gas stations and registers, empty shelves, and other scenes of residents bracing for the storm's impact.More >>
Horry County offers preparedness tips in the event of a hurricane.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Despite hurricane season starting next week, an early season tropical storm may form this weekend. Tropical storms that form before the official start of hurricaneMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Despite hurricane season starting next week, an early season tropical storm may form this weekend. Tropical storms that form before the official start of hurricane season are not terribly rare. In fact, on average they occur once every few years. The Grand Strand is no stranger to these early season storms.More >>
Advice and content from local storm expertsMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- When a storm is bearing down on the Grand Strand, you need to know where you can go to get information quickly. Here’s what to expect from WMBF News and the First Alert Weather Team.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Emergency Management has continues the "Know Your Zone" plan for hurricane preparedness. As hurricane season gets underway, preparedness is key.More >>
When a watch or warning is issued for a tropical system, time is of the essence. The first step in being prepared is to know what you’re preparing for.More >>
Resources and websites for more information on hurricanes.More >>
Horry County has a comprehensive guide on planning for a disaster, knowing your evacuation zone, evacuation routes, and re-entry procedures.More >>
Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster. When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit. Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long. That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key.More >>
Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes.More >>
Damage from the storms cost the U.S. $250 billion. The 2017 was the fifth-most active hurricane season on record.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
The record breaking 2017 hurricane season finally comes to an end today, and it was one for the record books.More >>
Nate made landfall twice in the U.S. as a hurricane but quickly weakened to a tropical storm after the second landfall.More >>
Know Your Zone is a public education campaign to inform the citizens and visitors of Horry County of the new hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge.More >>
View an interactive map of the evacuation zones in Horry County from the county Emergency Management DivisionMore >>
Information, links, FAQs, maps and more for emergencies in Georgetown County, including hurricanes.More >>
Don't forget Fido! If you need to evacuate, here's a list of pet-friendly hotels around the stateMore >>
