Those looking to evacuate from Hurricane Irma have a place to go here in the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach KOA, a campground, has 250 empty campsites available for evacuees in need of somewhere to go. A spokeperson from the campsite says they have only received 2 calls as of 2:45 Saturday, so plenty of spaces are still available. They offer two free nights, and after that, they will evaluate the situation as well as where the guests are from to go from