  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical development less likely near Florida

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical development less likely near Florida

    Monday, May 14 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-15 00:53:33 GMT
    Latest chance of tropical developmentLatest chance of tropical development

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center continues to focus on a cluster of showers off the Florida coast for possible tropical development this week, however the chances of tropical development are decreasing.

  • National Hurricane Center issuing new and updated graphics for the 2018 Hurricane Season

    National Hurricane Center issuing new and updated graphics for the 2018 Hurricane Season

    Friday, May 4 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-05-04 16:37:06 GMT
    Hurricane Irma over the Caribbean in 2017Hurricane Irma over the Caribbean in 2017

    Following one of the most active Atlantic Hurricane seasons on record last year, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will add graphics and modify updates for the upcoming hurricane season. These are mainly in an effort to give more of an advanced notice of impacts from tropical storms and hurricanes.  

  • FIRST ALERT: Coastal Carolina University releases annual hurricane outlook

    FIRST ALERT: Coastal Carolina University releases annual hurricane outlook

    Wednesday, May 2 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-05-02 20:43:27 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    CONWAY, SC (WMBF)  Coastal Carolina University has released its annual seasonal hurricane forecast.  The forecast calls for "normal to above normal" hurricane activity.  The Hurricane Genesis & Outlook (HUGO) project at Coastal Carolina University uses a variety of atmospheric and ocean factors to develop a forecast of not only the number of storms that form during hurricane season, but also where those storms may make landfall.  The latest HUGO Out...More >>
  • Second round of Santee Cooper employees headed to U.S. Virgin Islands to restore power

    Second round of Santee Cooper employees headed to U.S. Virgin Islands to restore power

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:47 PM EST2017-12-19 22:47:44 GMT
    (Source: Holly DeLoache)(Source: Holly DeLoache)

    Here in the Grand Strand, Santee Cooper employees are preparing to spend the next month restoring power in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 13 employees have volunteered their time and efforts to head to the island of St. Croix bright and early Wednesday morning. Power has been knocked out on the island since Hurricane Maria, about 3 months ago.

  • TROPICS: "Extremely Active" 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends

    TROPICS: "Extremely Active" 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:00 AM EST2017-12-02 14:00:10 GMT
    2017 Atlantic Hurricane Names2017 Atlantic Hurricane Names
    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is in the books, now as the 7th most active season ever according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).  A total of 17 named tropical storms formed, with 10 becoming hurricanes with winds above 74 MPH. Of those 10 hurricanes, 6 became major hurricanes, reaching Category 3 strength wind speeds of 110+ MPH. This makes it the most active season since 2012, and includes devastating U.S. land...More >>
  • TROPICS: New "Area of Interest" off of the African Coast

    TROPICS: New "Area of Interest" off of the African Coast

    Monday, November 13 2017 4:19 AM EST2017-11-13 09:19:41 GMT
    Sunday Night Update of possible tropical developmentSunday Night Update of possible tropical development

    The active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to slowly churn as a new cluster of storms gets more organized. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) highlights this "area of investigation" about 1,200 miles off the coast of Morocco. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Philippe dissipates, but provides fuel for storm along Northeast tonight

    FIRST ALERT: Philippe dissipates, but provides fuel for storm along Northeast tonight

    Sunday, October 29 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-10-29 20:47:27 GMT
    Storms Along the Northeast through Monday morning.Storms Along the Northeast through Monday morning.

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Center has identified Tropical Storm Philippe, the 16th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season. The storm is currently located over Western Cuba, with winds of 40 MPH, barely above the criteria for a tropical storm. It is moving quickly, close to 30 MPH and will move over the southern tip of Florida overnight tonight. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect, as the brunt of the storm will stay...

  • 16 SC counties to receive Irma disaster relief funds

    16 SC counties to receive Irma disaster relief funds

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:32 AM EDT2017-10-17 15:32:21 GMT
    An image of Hurricane Irma. (Source: National Hurricane Center)An image of Hurricane Irma. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

    Sixteen South Carolina counties will receive federal disaster relief to help clean up after Hurricane Irma, according to the governor's office.

  • TROPICS: Hurricane Ophelia is Weakening, Takes Aim at Ireland

    TROPICS: Hurricane Ophelia is Weakening, Takes Aim at Ireland

    Sunday, October 15 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-15 21:24:47 GMT
    Hurricane Ophelia Sunday EveningHurricane Ophelia Sunday Evening

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to churn, as Hurricane Ophelia has been upgraded to a Category 3 storm about 850 miles off the coast of Portugal.  As of Saturday evening, it has winds of 115 MPH and its outer bands are impacting the southern Azores Islands with strong winds. It poses NO threat to us here in the Grand Strand.  Its current track has it weakening over cooler waters through early next week. It will likely impact Ir...

  • Matthew leaves mud hole, one year later, for Florence County community

    Matthew leaves mud hole, one year later, for Florence County community

    Friday, October 13 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-10-13 17:46:40 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Hampton Point Subdivision, is still working to find a solution to a big problem Hurricane Matthew left behind one year ago. The community once had a lake, but a damn breach has left a large overgrown mud hole.

  • ONE YEAR AFTER MATTHEW: Builders and Scientists study how to make your home more hurricane resilient

    ONE YEAR AFTER MATTHEW: Builders and Scientists study how to make your home more hurricane resilient

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:27 AM EDT2017-10-12 13:27:05 GMT
    Bruce Carrell demonstrating home constructed by The Carrell Group in Grande DunesBruce Carrell demonstrating home constructed by The Carrell Group in Grande Dunes

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After over a decade of relatively quiet tropical weather here, Hurricane Matthew woke up homeowners in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with howling and destructive winds.  Hurricane Matthew shattered windows and battered homes as it struck the Grand Strand last year. Some homes succumbed to the relentless wind, while others stood unscathed. "The most important thing in my mind is they've got the strongest house we know how to build and hopefu...

  • Cherry Grove man still faces tough choice amid frequent flooding

    Cherry Grove man still faces tough choice amid frequent flooding

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-10-10 00:00:03 GMT
    Knapp's home in October 2016, with debris waiting for pick-up. (Source: Meredith Helline)Knapp's home in October 2016, with debris waiting for pick-up. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    Harry Knapp was one of many in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee who dealt with immense flooding after Hurricane Matthew. 

  • Nichols woman still not back in her home one year after Hurricane Matthew

    Nichols woman still not back in her home one year after Hurricane Matthew

    Monday, October 9 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-09 12:04:34 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    One year later, and Estella Lee-Harrell is still waiting to get back into her home after losing it during Hurricane Matthew. She recalled the moments her mother realized their house started taking on water as she woke Estella up yelling her name in the middle of the night.

  • FIRST ALERT: Nate is no longer a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain still likely for Western Carolinas.

    FIRST ALERT: Nate is no longer a Tropical Storm. Heavy rain still likely for Western Carolinas.

    Sunday, October 8 2017 5:12 PM EDT2017-10-08 21:12:28 GMT
    Tropical Depression Nate Sunday EveningTropical Depression Nate Sunday Evening

    Tropical Depression Nate continues to move northeast through Alabama and Tennessee. 

  • ONE YEAR LATER: A look back at Matthew through your pictures

    ONE YEAR LATER: A look back at Matthew through your pictures

    Friday, October 6 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-10-06 20:38:13 GMT
    A tree crashes into a house during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Submitted by viewer Paul)A tree crashes into a house during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Submitted by viewer Paul)

    Sunday marks one year since Hurricane Matthew roared through the Carolinas with record flooding, storm surge and hurricane force winds. 

  • Matthew formed one year ago today

    Matthew formed one year ago today

    Thursday, September 28 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-09-28 11:45:21 GMT
    The first forecast track issued for MatthewThe first forecast track issued for Matthew

    One year ago today, a cluster of thunderstorms entering the Caribbean Sea was named Tropical Storm Matthew.  At 11:00 AM on September, 28, 2016 an organized area of thunderstorms developed into Tropical Storm Matthew.  Matthew would eventually grow to a Category 5 hurricane in the central Caribbean, devastate parts of Hispanola, and eventually make landfall in South Carolina on October 8.

  • SC HART reflects on rescue efforts in Houston

    SC HART reflects on rescue efforts in Houston

    Friday, September 22 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-09-23 03:15:50 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Myrtle Beach and Horry County emergency responders who are part of an elite rescue crew are back home after helping in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

  • 24 Hours of Hugo: Former city manager recalls city's response to 1989 hurricane

    24 Hours of Hugo: Former city manager recalls city's response to 1989 hurricane

    Friday, September 22 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-09-22 22:23:19 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Friday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo made landfall in South Carolina. It's a storm that left its mark on our coast, and changed the way we respond to tropical weather. Tom Leath was the Myrtle Beach city manager at the time, with less than two years on the job. He spoke to WMBF News Friday morning to take us through 24 hours of Hugo, from the evening before it struck, through the following afternoon.

  • FIRST ALERT: Swell from Maria will create high rip current risk along Grand Strand beaches this weekend

    FIRST ALERT: Swell from Maria will create high rip current risk along Grand Strand beaches this weekend

    Friday, September 22 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-09-22 19:44:41 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The effects of Hurricane Maria will be felt along the Grand Strand this weekend, as there is a high risk of rip currents due to the storm’s swell.

  • FIRST ALERT: Maria remains a category 3, but showing signs of weakening

    FIRST ALERT: Maria remains a category 3, but showing signs of weakening

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-09-22 09:21:10 GMT
    Maria: trackMaria: track

    Hurricane Maria is still a powerful category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph, but it's starting to show signs of weakening. Wind shear is starting to have impacts on the storm and a slow weakening over the next 48 hours is expected as it moves NW at a slow 7 mph.

  • Hurricane Hugo, 28 years ago today

    Hurricane Hugo, 28 years ago today

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:19:45 GMT
    Myrtle Beach oceanfront after HugoMyrtle Beach oceanfront after Hugo

    Thursday marks 28 years since Hurricane Hugo devastated much of South Carolina.

  • Business in Garden City picks up after Irma

    Business in Garden City picks up after Irma

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-09-21 00:38:15 GMT
    Hurricane Irma brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flooding to Garden City. (Source: WMBF News)Hurricane Irma brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flooding to Garden City. (Source: WMBF News)

    It has been a little over a week since Hurricane Irma swept across the Grand Strand, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and flooding to parts of Garden City.

  • Grand Strand welcomes four-legged hurricane evacuees

    Grand Strand welcomes four-legged hurricane evacuees

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-09-18 23:59:47 GMT
    A dog evacuated from Miami waits for his forever home at Grand Strand Humane Society.A dog evacuated from Miami waits for his forever home at Grand Strand Humane Society.

    Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society.  The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners. 

  • Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma

    Longs Church accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-15 15:31:00 GMT
    (Source: Waterbook Church Facebook)(Source: Waterbook Church Facebook)

    Waterbrook Church in Longs is now accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Irma. According to a post on the church’s website, they have started what they’re calling “Operations Highlands County.” Highlands County was hit by Hurricane Irma, and over 80% are still without power. Waterbrook Church hopes to have a team on the road by Tuesday to deliver the donations. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 formed overnight and could become a tropical storm later today

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 14 formed overnight and could become a tropical storm later today

    Friday, September 15 2017 8:23 AM EDT2017-09-15 12:23:00 GMT
    Tropical Depression 14Tropical Depression 14

    Tropical Depression 14 formed in the Atlantic overnight and the First Alert Weather team is watching it closely. It has winds of 35 mph, but stronger gusts. The National Hurricane Center will upgrade it to a tropical storm later today if it continues to develop. However, it is not expected to become stronger than a tropical storm at this time. 

  • WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    WMBF Investigates: The two-hour school delay

    Thursday, September 14 2017 2:24 PM EDT2017-09-14 18:24:04 GMT
    WMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook pageWMBF News found local school districts handle delays in different ways. Source: Public Schools of Robeson County Facebook page

    Storms like Hurricane Irma create a scheduling problem for local schools. From canceled classes on Monday to delays on Tuesday after the storm, local students were forced to miss instruction time. Districts build in make-up days for full days that are missed. The WMBF Investigates team reached out to every local school district that operated on a two-hour delay Tuesday, and found districts handle the late start in different ways.

  • State could see impacts to crops following Irma

    State could see impacts to crops following Irma

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:50 AM EDT2017-09-14 12:50:07 GMT
    Many next-generation farmers are finding it a challenge to make ends meet. (Source: WMBF News)Many next-generation farmers are finding it a challenge to make ends meet. (Source: WMBF News)

    Cotton, corn, tobacco and peanuts may be threatened due to the fringe impacts of Hurricane Irma. Randolph Rogers farms more than 8,000 acres just outside of Hartsville. He said he had minimal impact to his crops. He said he harvested corn Sunday night before the storm hit; if he didn't, the storm would have ruined his crop.

  • Pawleys Island rebuilds dunes for third time in three years, prepares for beach renourishment

    Pawleys Island rebuilds dunes for third time in three years, prepares for beach renourishment

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-09-14 00:47:19 GMT
    A damaged dune walkover lays in the sand in Pawleys Island. Many dune walkovers and dunes were destroyed Monday. (Source: Meredith Helline)A damaged dune walkover lays in the sand in Pawleys Island. Many dune walkovers and dunes were destroyed Monday. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    The town of Pawleys Island hopes to be next in the Grand Strand for beach renourishment. Town leaders are hopeful that renourishment would help lessen future storm damage to the town.

  • Agent gives vital tips on insurance and repairing after Irma

    Agent gives vital tips on insurance and repairing after Irma

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 11:47 AM EDT2017-09-13 15:47:25 GMT
    Water soaks the inside of a house on Recreation Road (Source: Amy Lipman)Water soaks the inside of a house on Recreation Road (Source: Amy Lipman)

    After Irma, many residents in the area could be dealing with property damage. Allstate Insurance Agent Richard Liles said the biggest mistake people make following any type of natural disaster, is they repair damage before calling their insurance agent.

  • Surfside Beach renourishment project scheduled to resume this week

    Surfside Beach renourishment project scheduled to resume this week

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 6:26 AM EDT2017-09-13 10:26:58 GMT
    Source: Marissa TansinoSource: Marissa Tansino

    The Surfside Beach renourishment project is on hold after strong storms hit the area as a result of Hurricane Irma. Beach renourishment equipment was removed last weekend as the storm made its way closer to South Carolina. According to Sara Corbett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an initial assessment of the beach will take place to document any sand loss from the project once it is requested. .

  • South Strand begins cleanup after Irma strikes

    South Strand begins cleanup after Irma strikes

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-09-13 03:20:46 GMT
    Storm debris was disposed of Tuesday a day after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the South Strand. (Source: WMBF News)Storm debris was disposed of Tuesday a day after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the South Strand. (Source: WMBF News)

    Cleanup began Tuesday and will continue throughout the South Strand this week after Tropical Storm Irma impacted the Grand Strand on Monday.

  • WMBF Investigates: I-95 South fills as Irma clears

    WMBF Investigates: I-95 South fills as Irma clears

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-09-12 23:03:08 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Drivers headed south on Interstate 95 through the Pee Dee Tuesday morning at a significantly higher rate than usual. The WMBF Investigates team analyzed the data.

  • First South Carolinians head south to help in Irma aftermath

    First South Carolinians head south to help in Irma aftermath

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 5:43 PM EDT2017-09-12 21:43:35 GMT
    Major Repass gets ready to head to Florida with a mobile feeding truck and Salvation Army van. (Source: Meredith Helline)Major Repass gets ready to head to Florida with a mobile feeding truck and Salvation Army van. (Source: Meredith Helline)

    Some local people are doing what they can in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Gathering food and loading up vans to head south is what some with Horry County's Salvation Army did Tuesday.

  • Photos, video of Tropical Storm Irma's impacts to our area

    Photos, video of Tropical Storm Irma's impacts to our area

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-09-12 20:44:15 GMT
    Garden City experiencing flooding Monday afternoon. (Source: Jon Dick)Garden City experiencing flooding Monday afternoon. (Source: Jon Dick)

    As Tropical Storm Irma continued to move north, the Grand Strand began to experience the affects of the powerful storm, from roadway flooding to damage from high winds.

  • The strength of the storm shows in Garden City after Irma is long gone

    The strength of the storm shows in Garden City after Irma is long gone

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-09-12 16:36:14 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The scene Tuesday morning looks a lot different from Monday's flooded Atlantic Avenue in Garden City that Hurricane Irma left behind as it roared through the Grand Strand. Roads on the South Strand began to flood even before the tide came in around noon Monday. A lot of neighbors were worried the flooding would get worse and would be the same story overnight, however, that didn’t seem to be the case.

  • Motel sign taken down by strong wind in Myrtle Beach

    Motel sign taken down by strong wind in Myrtle Beach

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-09-12 10:02:00 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    The sign for the Wayfarer Motel on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach did not fare well as Tropical Storm Irma brought high winds to our area.

  • UPDATE: Over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers without power along Grand Strand

    UPDATE: Over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers without power along Grand Strand

    Monday, September 11 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-09-12 03:03:15 GMT
    Source: Santee CooperSource: Santee Cooper

    At 11 p.m. Monday, over 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power along the Grand Strand.

  • School closures: Which schools will be open, closed, delayed on Tuesday

    School closures: Which schools will be open, closed, delayed on Tuesday

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:31:34 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    With the region expected to receive fringe effects from Hurricane Irma on Monday, a number of area school systems have announced closings.

  • High winds cause plane to drift while attempting to land at MYR

    High winds cause plane to drift while attempting to land at MYR

    Monday, September 11 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-09-12 01:22:51 GMT
    An Allegiant flight that attempted to land at MYR on Monday started to drift after encountering heavy winds. (Source: Christopher and Malgorzata "Maggie" Rosafort)An Allegiant flight that attempted to land at MYR on Monday started to drift after encountering heavy winds. (Source: Christopher and Malgorzata "Maggie" Rosafort)

    Intense winds from Tropical Storm Irma that impacted the Grand Strand on Monday made landing impossible for one airplane that attempted to touch down at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

  • Pee Dee prepares for fringe effects of Hurricane Irma

    Pee Dee prepares for fringe effects of Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-09-12 00:17:51 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Pee Dee experienced some fringe effects from Hurricane Irma through rain and wind on Monday. 

  • Heavy winds lift pool bar at Myrtle Beach resort, fling it into a neighboring one

    Heavy winds lift pool bar at Myrtle Beach resort, fling it into a neighboring one

    Monday, September 11 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-09-11 21:44:33 GMT
    Caribbean Resort pool bar ripped out and now across Riptide Beach Club pool and parking lot. (Source: Rick Davis)Caribbean Resort pool bar ripped out and now across Riptide Beach Club pool and parking lot. (Source: Rick Davis)

    Strong winds impacting the Grand Strand from Tropical Storm Irma on Monday laid waste to a pool bar at a Myrtle Beach resort.

  • IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

    IRMA UPDATE: Worst of Irma's impacts to arrive through tonight

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:56:25 GMT
    Future Radar and Wind gustsFuture Radar and Wind gusts

    Tropical Storm Irma will continue to wind down over central Georgia tonight, but the large size of the storm means wind, rain and surge will continue through much of the night. 

    South Strand suffers flooded roads, wind damage from Tropical Storm Irma

    South Strand suffers flooded roads, wind damage from Tropical Storm Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:07 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:07:27 GMT
    Flooded streets in the Garden City area. (Source: Jamie Arnold)Flooded streets in the Garden City area. (Source: Jamie Arnold)

    A combination of high tide and storm surge from Tropical Storm Irma are causing widespread flooding in several South Strand communities, including Surfside Beach and Garden city.

    Georgetown Co. opens emergency shelter, keeps bridges open as Irma impacts area

    Georgetown Co. opens emergency shelter, keeps bridges open as Irma impacts area

    Monday, September 11 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-09-11 18:14:55 GMT
    Floodwater made it over the sandbags in Georgetown. (Source: Georgetown County on Facebook)Floodwater made it over the sandbags in Georgetown. (Source: Georgetown County on Facebook)

    The Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center has opened its doors as a temporary emergency shelter. A post on Georgetown County’s Facebook, advises “Anyone seeking shelter is advised to bring anything they need, including bedding and items for entertainment. The center is located at 83 Duncan Drive, Pawleys Island.”

  • Pawleys Island seeing significant road flooding before high tide; causeways closed

    Pawleys Island seeing significant road flooding before high tide; causeways closed

    Monday, September 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-09-11 16:40:59 GMT
    Image from a video from Pawleys Island Police showing floodwaters entering a causeway. (Source: Pawleys Island PD)Image from a video from Pawleys Island Police showing floodwaters entering a causeway. (Source: Pawleys Island PD)

    Pawley’s Island is already seeing road flooding, and high tide is still some time away. Myrtle Avenue is seeing significant road flooding, according to a tweet from Pawley’s Island Police. Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning says most of their flooding comes from the creek. Ocean high tide is expected around noon, and Fanning says the creek tends to see high tide an hour later. 

  • Business, government closings, cancellations coming in ahead of impact from Hurricane Irma

    Business, government closings, cancellations coming in ahead of impact from Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-09-11 14:59:37 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    With Hurricane Irma threatening to impact the South Carolina coast in the next few days, some businesses have begun canceling events ahead of the storm.

  • Some Garden City businesses, residents take precaution ahead of Irma’s fringe effects in our area

    Some Garden City businesses, residents take precaution ahead of Irma’s fringe effects in our area

    Monday, September 11 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-09-11 14:39:56 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    While we're not seeing a direct impact from Hurricane Irma, people in Garden City are bracing themselves for the storm’s fringe effects. On Atlantic Avenue in Garden City most businesses are closed, covered and sandbagged. But for those that are open, the common concern is possible power outages. Some businesses say they’re stocked up on flashlights and batteries just in case the strong winds and rain knock power out.

  • Florida evacuees stay at Myrtle Beach KOA Campground during Hurricane Irma

    Florida evacuees stay at Myrtle Beach KOA Campground during Hurricane Irma

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-09-11 08:18:07 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach KOA)(Source: Myrtle Beach KOA)

    As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in Florida, residents evacuate. Many coming to Myrtle Beach - More specifically, the KOA Kampground. Evacuees like Miami natives Adriana Gonzalez and Sylvana Gilmore. "When we heard Irma was coming our way, we were scared," 

  • Local hotels help Florida evacuees before Hurricane Irma hits

    Local hotels help Florida evacuees before Hurricane Irma hits

    Sunday, September 10 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-09-11 02:22:00 GMT
    Grand Strand hotels housed guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)Grand Strand hotels housed guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)

    Managers at several hotels in the area are reporting a large amount of guests who evacuated from Florida and Georgia ahead of Hurricane Irma.  

  • Airbnb rolls out 'Disaster Response Program' which allows hosts to list properties for free for Irma evacuees

    Airbnb rolls out 'Disaster Response Program' which allows hosts to list properties for free for Irma evacuees

    Sunday, September 10 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-09-10 21:07:14 GMT
    (Source: airbnb.com)(Source: airbnb.com)

    Popular online home-rental service, Airbnb, has announced a Disaster Response Program, designed to accommodate those misplaced by Hurricane Irma. A release from Airbnb says the program is intended to “find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.” 

  • Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

    Local business owners say Hurricane Irma hurt sales

    Sunday, September 10 2017 6:50 AM EDT2017-09-10 10:50:27 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    Although Hurricane Irma will not impact us here in the Grand Strand, the storm still effected businesses in Myrtle Beach. Many locals and visitors packed up and left the area, when Hurricane Irma’s cone of uncertainty included the Grand Strand. “People were leaving here early because of fear of what’s coming. And now that the report has changed we’ve only seen a little trickle of people,” 

  • Myrtle Beach KOA campground offering two free nights to Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Myrtle Beach KOA campground offering two free nights to Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Saturday, September 9 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-09-09 18:56:35 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach KOA)(Source: Myrtle Beach KOA)

    Those looking to evacuate from Hurricane Irma have a place to go here in the Grand Strand. Myrtle Beach KOA, a campground, has 250 empty campsites available for evacuees in need of somewhere to go. A spokeperson from the campsite says they have only received 2 calls as of 2:45 Saturday, so plenty of spaces are still available. They offer two free nights, and after that, they will evaluate the situation as well as where the guests are from to go from

  • No swimming advisory in place for Myrtle Beach due to rip current risks

    No swimming advisory in place for Myrtle Beach due to rip current risks

    Saturday, September 9 2017 11:43 AM EDT2017-09-09 15:43:14 GMT
    (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter)(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Twitter)

    Myrtle Beach Police announced via Twitter that swimmers are only allowed to be in knee deep waters on the beach Saturday. The warning comes due to strong currents and high rip current risk. 

  • WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd’s family hunkers down in Tampa for Irma

    WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd’s family hunkers down in Tampa for Irma

    Saturday, September 9 2017 9:04 AM EDT2017-09-09 13:04:58 GMT
    WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd and his family.WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd and his family.

    As Hurricane Irma’s track continues to shift west, it’s good news for us in the Grand Strand. But it’s not good news for people in Florida. My family lives in Tampa, Fla. I spent the first 18 years of my life there. My family is choosing to hunker down in my parents’ house as Hurricane Irma rolls through. My family has lived in Florida for 33 years. The Lloyds are no strangers to hurricanes.

  • Horry County Schools to provide school schedule update over weekend; other cancellations, early dismissals posted due to Irma

    Horry County Schools to provide school schedule update over weekend; other cancellations, early dismissals posted due to Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-09-09 01:30:49 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    Georgetown County School District has announced that they will operate on a half-day schedule, including lunch, on Friday, September 8, in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

  • Assisted living home works to find staff, recover costs after medical evacuation rescinded

    Assisted living home works to find staff, recover costs after medical evacuation rescinded

    Friday, September 8 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:26:23 GMT
    The governor's rescinded medical facility evacuation order is causing headaches for some facilities. (Source: WMBF News)The governor's rescinded medical facility evacuation order is causing headaches for some facilities. (Source: WMBF News)

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuation of certain medical facilities Thursday, but rescinded the order Friday. 

    McMaster: No mandatory evacuation for Grand Strand; evacuation ordered for Barrier Islands

    McMaster: No mandatory evacuation for Grand Strand; evacuation ordered for Barrier Islands

    Friday, September 8 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-09-09 00:09:52 GMT
    Source: WISSource: WIS

    South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Barrier Islands in Colleton, Beaufort and Jasper counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.

  • Surfside Beach holds emergency meeting to prepare for Irma impacts

    Surfside Beach holds emergency meeting to prepare for Irma impacts

    Friday, September 8 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-09-08 21:19:46 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

    The town of Surfside Beach is preparing for any potential impacts from Hurricane Irma by declaring a state of emergency.

    Gov. McMaster rescinds evacuation order for medical facilities in Horry, Georgetown counties

    Gov. McMaster rescinds evacuation order for medical facilities in Horry, Georgetown counties

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-09-08 18:40:57 GMT
    Gov. Henry McMaster talks preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)Gov. Henry McMaster talks preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma's impact to South Carolina. (Source: WIS)

    Gov. McMaster has rescinded part of his mandatory evacuation order for medical facilities in South Carolina, including hospitals in Horry and Georgetown counties. Gov. McMaster partly rescinded the executive order during a news conference Friday afternoon, stating that medical facilities in Horry, Georgetown, Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston counties do not need to evacuate. The evacuation order for facilities in Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties still stands.

  • City of Myrtle Beach offering free sand and bags for residents

    City of Myrtle Beach offering free sand and bags for residents

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:34:56 GMT
    (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook)(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook)

    The City of Myrtle Beach has provided another truckload of sand and bags for residents to come fill – for free. The sand will be adjacent to the City Services Building on Oak Street. According to a post on their Facebook page, the truck load from yesterday was gone before 7:00. 

  • South Carolina has activated a toll-free hotline for Hurricane Irma questions

    South Carolina has activated a toll-free hotline for Hurricane Irma questions

    Friday, September 8 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-09-08 15:05:40 GMT
    Source: SCEMD Facebook pageSource: SCEMD Facebook page

    South Carolina residents with questions about Hurricane Irma can now call a toll-free hotline, operated by the state. The phone line will be available 24 hours a day. The South Carolina Public Information Phone System number is: 1-866-246-0133. Horry County is currently operating on Operating Condition Three, meaning Hurricane Irma poses a possible threat.

  • Officials urge residents to know their evacuation routes in Horry County

    Officials urge residents to know their evacuation routes in Horry County

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:47:29 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Evacuations for the state of South Carolina have not been ordered yet by the governor, but there are some things you need to know if that order is made. The storm track is still developing, but Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol along with other state officials are urging everyone to know their evacuation routes and how important it is to stick to them.

    CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

    CCU announces campus will no longer close after Irma's forecast shifts; classes still canceled

    Friday, September 8 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-09-08 14:05:31 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    Coastal Carolina University has announced campus will not be closing in anticipation of Hurricane Irma. “At this time, classes and all events remain canceled through Tuesday. More clarity in the forecast is expected Sunday, which will aid in determining when classes will resume. Campus will not be closing,” a post on their website states. 

  • Horry County remains at OPCON 4

    Horry County remains at OPCON 4

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:42 AM EDT2017-09-08 11:42:16 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Horry County officials say the county will remain at OPCON 4, or Level 4 Operation Condition, in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Officials say OPCON 4 means the storm poses a potential threat to the county.

  • Verizon Wireless offering free calling to Caribbean nations after Hurricane Irma

    Verizon Wireless offering free calling to Caribbean nations after Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-09-08 09:51:16 GMT
    (Source: Verizon Wireless Website)(Source: Verizon Wireless Website)

    Verizon Wireless is taking steps to assist customers after Hurricane Irma. They are currently offering free wireless and wireline calling to the Caribbean nations, including the Bahamas and Puerto Rico. According to their website, Verizon is also prepared to provide data relief after assessing which areas were affected. 

  • CCU students scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma

    CCU students scramble to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Friday, September 8 2017 4:10 AM EDT2017-09-08 08:10:53 GMT
    CCU students scrambled to evacuate Thursday afternoon.CCU students scrambled to evacuate Thursday afternoon.

    Students at Coastal Carolina University scrambled to evacuate Thursday night after receiving a notification from the school saying dorms would close 9 a.m. Friday. Many students were packing up their things and loading up their cars Thursday night. Some of them say it came about very suddenly for them.

  • Searching for sand as Hurricane Irma approaches

    Searching for sand as Hurricane Irma approaches

    Thursday, September 7 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-09-08 03:52:25 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    From North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, people are looking for sand and materials ahead of Hurricane Irma.

  • Officials: Pack animal emergency kits, check which hotels accept pets ahead of possible evacuation

    Officials: Pack animal emergency kits, check which hotels accept pets ahead of possible evacuation

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-09-08 02:13:43 GMT
    Residents are encouraged to make plans for their pets ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)Residents are encouraged to make plans for their pets ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Source: WMBF News)

    Potential impacts from Hurricane Irma have Grand Strand residents making plans for protecting their families, their homes and their businesses.

  • Beach house owners concerned over lack of sand dunes ahead of Irma

    Beach house owners concerned over lack of sand dunes ahead of Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-09-08 01:21:17 GMT
    A home is storm ready in Surfside Beach. (Source: Audrey Biesk)A home is storm ready in Surfside Beach. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    Hurricane Irma's potential impact along the coast is causing concern for some beach house owners.

  • City of Myrtle Beach officials urge being prepared if evacuations are called

    City of Myrtle Beach officials urge being prepared if evacuations are called

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-09-07 22:54:48 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The city of Myrtle Beach is bracing for the worst and hoping for the best. Officials laid out their hurricane plans Thursday ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

    CCU cancels classes, events ahead of Hurricane Irma

    CCU cancels classes, events ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-07 20:30:34 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    All classes, events and activities at Coastal Carolina University are canceled starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

  • Where can you find sand and sandbags ahead of Irma? Not the beach

    Where can you find sand and sandbags ahead of Irma? Not the beach

    Thursday, September 7 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-09-07 14:09:23 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Sandbags are being made available at several locations around our area, but there’s one place where you can’t get sand for sandbags: the beach. Spokespersons for Horry County, North Myrtle Beach, and Pawleys Island all say it is illegal to take sand from the beach for sandbags.

  • View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    View Horry County's hurricane preparation guide here

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:17 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:17:00 GMT
    (Source: Horry County)(Source: Horry County)

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide for residents on what to do to prepare for a hurricane, which covers evacuation zones and routes, preparation tips, shelter information, important phone numbers, and more.

  • SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    SLIDESHOW: Residents prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-09-07 12:09:09 GMT
    Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)Empty shelves at the Walmart Neighborhood Market off Farrow Parkway. (Source: Kaitlin Stansell)

    Empty shelves, long lines at the gas pump, and stations completely out of gas were the familiar sights around our area in the days leading up to Hurricane Irma's potential impact to South Carolina.

  • Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Harvest Hope Food Bank preparing to respond to Hurricane Irma

    Thursday, September 7 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-09-07 11:15:37 GMT
    (Source: Harvest Hope news release)(Source: Harvest Hope news release)

    The Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina’s designated lead food bank for disaster response, is beginning preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. The food bank has ordered extra food, and disaster response team leaders are preparing for distribution, according to a news release from the organization.

  • Preparing your home for a hurricane

    Preparing your home for a hurricane

    Thursday, September 7 2017 6:17 AM EDT2017-09-07 10:17:13 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    While stocking up on canned goods and water before a storm, you also want to make sure you are taking the right steps to prepare your home and family for an emergency. Having a plan and sticking to it is key, but you also want to make sure you have your insurance policy on hand and know what your policy covers.

  • Register for the CodeRed emergency notification system

    Register for the CodeRed emergency notification system

    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:54 AM EDT2017-09-07 08:54:50 GMT
    (Source: CodeRed)(Source: CodeRed)

    Several counties in our area utilize the CodeRed emergency notification system, allowing county officials to deliver pre-recorded emergency notifications and information to targeted areas.

  • BEFORE: Have a family disaster plan ready

    BEFORE: Have a family disaster plan ready

    Thursday, September 7 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-09-07 08:48:58 GMT
    The time to plan is NOW! (Source: Horry County EMD Guide)The time to plan is NOW! (Source: Horry County EMD Guide)

    Horry County has a comprehensive guide on planning for a disaster, knowing your evacuation zone, evacuation routes, and re-entry procedures.

  • Gas stations experiencing long lines ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Gas stations experiencing long lines ahead of Hurricane Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-09-07 03:25:53 GMT
    Long lines at the BP on Kings Highway and Melody Lane in Surfside Beach. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)Long lines at the BP on Kings Highway and Melody Lane in Surfside Beach. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    People all across the Grand Strand are flocking to gas stations to make sure they’re prepared for Hurricane Irma.

  • FIRST ALERT: Checklist for your hurricane supply kit

    FIRST ALERT: Checklist for your hurricane supply kit

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-09-07 02:40:57 GMT
    Supply kitSupply kit

    Preparedness is key for hurricane season and any natural disaster. When a storm is bearing down is not the time to put together your disaster supply kit.  Shelves may empty and close, pharmacies may be swamped, and lines at the stores may be long.  That’s why preparing a disaster supply kit before a storm is approaching is key. 

  • 'As of tonight, South Carolina is in its path:' Myrtle Beach mayor urges residents to plan now ahead of Irma

    'As of tonight, South Carolina is in its path:' Myrtle Beach mayor urges residents to plan now ahead of Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-09-07 01:33:43 GMT
    Mayor John Rhodes (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)Mayor John Rhodes (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

    Rhodes took to the city’s Facebook page to encourage locals to start preparing for the storm, which was still a Category 5 hurricane Wednesday evening as it lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico’s northeast coast.

  • Horry emergency management officials stress preparedness ahead of Irma

    Horry emergency management officials stress preparedness ahead of Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-09-07 01:02:11 GMT
    "Know Your Zone" Evacuation Routes (Source: Horry County EMD)"Know Your Zone" Evacuation Routes (Source: Horry County EMD)

    Officials with Horry County Emergency Management are urging people to have a plan in place ahead of Hurricane Irma possibly impacting the Grand Strand.

  • Gas station lines form, grocery store shelves empty as Grand Strand braces for possible Irma impacts

    Gas station lines form, grocery store shelves empty as Grand Strand braces for possible Irma impacts

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-09-06 23:52:51 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    The Grand Strand is still in the midst of uncertainty regarding Hurricane Irma's path, yet some people aren't waiting around.  

  • Grand Strand residents taking precautions ahead of possible impacts from Irma

    Grand Strand residents taking precautions ahead of possible impacts from Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-09-06 20:18:05 GMT
    A line of cars wait to fill up their tanks Wednesday afternoon at a BP station at Melody Lane in the Garden City area. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)A line of cars wait to fill up their tanks Wednesday afternoon at a BP station at Melody Lane in the Garden City area. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

    Grand Strand residents are taking no chances when it comes to Hurricane Irma.

  • AG Alan Wilson activates state price gouging law ahead of Irma

    AG Alan Wilson activates state price gouging law ahead of Irma

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-09-06 18:09:53 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has activated the state's price gouging law ahead of what could be a potentially dangerous landfall with Hurricane Irma. 

  • AFTER: Re-entry and debris removal after a disaster

    AFTER: Re-entry and debris removal after a disaster

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-09-06 17:10:59 GMT
    Debris removal information. (Source: Horry County EMD)Debris removal information. (Source: Horry County EMD)

    Horry County has a re-entry process and debris removal guide for after a hurricane or other disaster strikes. 

  • Horry County Schools explains how they decide and announce school closures

    Horry County Schools explains how they decide and announce school closures

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-09-06 10:52:17 GMT
    Source: Horry County SchoolsSource: Horry County Schools

    As of Wednesday morning, there are no cancellations or delays in place at Horry County Schools due to Hurricane Irma. HCS officials posted to Facebook to help families better understand the process of school closings.

  • People in Myrtle Beach prepare for Hurricane Irma

    People in Myrtle Beach prepare for Hurricane Irma

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-09-06 03:31:24 GMT
    Hurricane Irma's impact on the Carolinas is still uncertain.Hurricane Irma's impact on the Carolinas is still uncertain.

    Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on the Carolinas is still uncertain, but people in Myrtle Beach aren’t taking any chances.

  • Officials stress knowing hurricane evacuation zones

    Officials stress knowing hurricane evacuation zones

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-09-06 02:17:03 GMT
    Source: WMBF NewsSource: WMBF News

    Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on the South Carolina coast is still unclear, but local officials say now is the time to prepare by residents knowing their evacuation zones, creating an emergency binder and making a hurricane supply kit.

  • Local businesses, national organizations offering opportunities to provide Harvey relief to Texas

    Local businesses, national organizations offering opportunities to provide Harvey relief to Texas

    Thursday, August 31 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-31 21:48:38 GMT
    Fleet Feet stores across the country are accepting donations of shoes and clothes to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: WMBF News)Fleet Feet stores across the country are accepting donations of shoes and clothes to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: WMBF News)

    Thousands of residents are stranded and in need of help as flood waters resulting from Hurricane Harvey still fill the streets of many Texas communities.

  • WMBF Investigates: SC’s billion-dollar disasters

    WMBF Investigates: SC’s billion-dollar disasters

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-08-30 17:30:06 GMT
    The October 2015 flood is the only NECI tracked event to top $1 billion and exclusively affect South Carolina. (source: WMBF News)The October 2015 flood is the only NECI tracked event to top $1 billion and exclusively affect South Carolina. (source: WMBF News)

    The state of South Carolina has already seen three billion-dollar disaster events in 2017. The National Centers for Environmental Information has tracked nine such weather and climate disaster events in the United States this year, not including Hurricane Harvey.

  • Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm; SCDOT preparing

    Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of a possible tropical storm; SCDOT preparing

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:37:50 GMT
    (Source: WMBF)(Source: WMBF)

     Horry County has moved to a Level 4 Operating Condition, or OPCON 4, as of Monday morning in anticipation of what may become Tropical Storm ‘Irma.’ OPCON 4 means that Horry County is on “alert” status, which means the county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities. According to Lisa Bourcier with the Horry County Government, The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not acti...

  • South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deployed to Texas following Hurricane Harvey

    South Carolina Red Cross volunteers deployed to Texas following Hurricane Harvey

    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-08-26 18:50:50 GMT
    Volunteers leaving to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey (Source: Red Cross South Carolina Twitter)Volunteers leaving to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey (Source: Red Cross South Carolina Twitter)

    Thirty-one South Carolinians have volunteered their time to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. According to a news release from the Red Cross, The Palmetto South Carolina Region has deployed 31 volunteers to areas affected by Harvey. More than 125 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated, and 3 of those vehicles are from South Carolina. Those emergency response vehicles provide ready-to-eat meals, cots, blankets, and much more to ...

  • NOAA increases odds of an active Atlantic hurricane season

    NOAA increases odds of an active Atlantic hurricane season

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-08-09 18:05:37 GMT

    We're already off to a fast start and NOAA expects more storms than normal to form during the 2017 hurricane season.

  • FIRST ALERT: Franklin heads for Mexico, watching what may become 'Gert'

    FIRST ALERT: Franklin heads for Mexico, watching what may become 'Gert'

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:06 AM EDT2017-08-09 14:06:10 GMT
    Chance of developmentChance of development

    The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Franklin in the southern Gulf of Mexico and what may soon become 'Gert' in the central Atlantic. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Franklin Forms strengthens

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Franklin Forms strengthens

    Monday, August 7 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-08-07 12:13:20 GMT
    Tropical Storm FranklinTropical Storm Franklin

    Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen and become more organized after getting named Sunday night.

  • Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Don forms in the Atlantic

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:17:53 GMT

    Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic, making it the fourth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

  • CCU climate scientists release 2017 hurricane season outlook

    CCU climate scientists release 2017 hurricane season outlook

    Monday, July 17 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-07-17 20:21:13 GMT

    Forecasting storms and hurricanes months in advance remains incredibly difficult. However, after the destruction of Hurricane Matthew, the focus is now on when the next hurricane will strike our shores.   For years the National Hurricane Center has put out an outlook highlighting the number of tropical storms and hurricanes that will form. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 4 is no more

    FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 4 is no more

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:55:23 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Tropical Depression 4 has succumb to dry air and has weakened to a swirl of clouds in the central Atlantic. 

  • AFTER MATTHEW: SC gets a look at the damage from the storm

    AFTER MATTHEW: SC gets a look at the damage from the storm

    Thursday, October 27 2016 8:59 AM EDT2016-10-27 12:59:08 GMT
    The town of Nichols has become ground zero of the power of Hurricane Matthew's wrath. (Source: WIS)The town of Nichols has become ground zero of the power of Hurricane Matthew's wrath. (Source: WIS)

    Hurricane Matthew took South Carolina on a wild ride several weeks ago. Clean-up continues around the state and especially on the coast where Matthew's power was at the forefront for all to see. 

  • Bubbles the elephant visits flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Matthew

    Bubbles the elephant visits flooded neighborhood after Hurricane Matthew

    Sunday, October 23 2016 6:11 PM EDT2016-10-23 22:11:40 GMT
    Bubbles the elephant (Source: Doc Antle)Bubbles the elephant (Source: Doc Antle)

    Some residents hit hard by flooding were paid a visit by a surprising guest in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. 

  • FEMA: Over $4M disbursed to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew

    FEMA: Over $4M disbursed to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew

    Saturday, October 22 2016 3:14 PM EDT2016-10-22 19:14:49 GMT
    Riverside Drive in Conway sustained flooding from the rising Waccamaw River. (Source: Amy Lipman)Riverside Drive in Conway sustained flooding from the rising Waccamaw River. (Source: Amy Lipman)

    The amount of FEMA relief funds disbursed to those affected by Hurricane Matthew for individual and household assistance has grown to $4,148,400 as of Saturday. 

  • Hurricane Hazel Anniversary

    Hurricane Hazel Anniversary

    Tuesday, October 15 2013 10:04 PM EDT2013-10-16 02:04:28 GMT
    Friday, October 14 2016 10:27 PM EDT2016-10-15 02:27:10 GMT
    Hurricane Hazel in Myrtle BeachHurricane Hazel in Myrtle Beach

    Hurricane Hazel made landfall in the Carolinas on October 15th 1954 and was the deadliest and costliest hurricane of the 1954 Atlantic hurricane season. 

  • What to do if a traffic light isn't working

    What to do if a traffic light isn't working

    Tuesday, October 11 2016 8:07 AM EDT2016-10-11 12:07:32 GMT
    (Source: SCDPS)(Source: SCDPS)

    While crews are working around the clock to restore power to our area, many intersections still have stoplights that are not functioning. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reminds drivers of the following procedures when encountering a stop light that is not operating.

  • SLIDESHOW: After Matthew

    SLIDESHOW: After Matthew

    Sunday, October 9 2016 2:35 PM EDT2016-10-09 18:35:12 GMT
    (Source: Theo Hayes)(Source: Theo Hayes)

    Now that Hurricane Matthew has left the area, Grand Strand and Pee Dee residents are surveying the damage and picking up the pieces. Take a look at some of the images of the destruction left by this powerful storm.

  • SLIDESHOW: Hurricane Matthew causes massive damage across the area

    SLIDESHOW: Hurricane Matthew causes massive damage across the area

    Saturday, October 8 2016 3:23 PM EDT2016-10-08 19:23:44 GMT
    Anonymous viewer photo of the Palace Motel sign down.Anonymous viewer photo of the Palace Motel sign down.

    As Hurricane Matthew moves across the area, WMBF News is receiving photos from viewers of damage caused by the storm.

    End of Surfside Beach Pier washed away by Hurricane Matthew

    End of Surfside Beach Pier washed away by Hurricane Matthew

    Saturday, October 8 2016 1:33 PM EDT2016-10-08 17:33:40 GMT
    (Source: Marla Branson)(Source: Marla Branson)

     The end of the Surfside Beach Pier has been washed away in the storm surge and high waves caused by Hurricane Matthew. WMBF News Meteorologist Marla Branson confirmed that the end of the Surfside Beach Pier has crumbled and fallen into the ocean as Hurricane Matthew slams the Grand Strand.

  • Important hurricane-related phone numbers and websites

    Important hurricane-related phone numbers and websites

    Saturday, October 8 2016 9:51 AM EDT2016-10-08 13:51:29 GMT
    (Source: SCEMD)(Source: SCEMD)

    A list of phone numbers and websites you may need during and after Hurricane Matthew.

  • Goat Island’s goats evacuated to safety

    Goat Island’s goats evacuated to safety

    Friday, October 7 2016 1:59 PM EDT2016-10-07 17:59:42 GMT
    The goats proved difficult to wrangle, but they were eventually loaded up and hauled off. (Source: Geri Brown May)The goats proved difficult to wrangle, but they were eventually loaded up and hauled off. (Source: Geri Brown May)

    Goat Island’s goats are safe. While they were as stubborn as, well, goats, Goat Island’s residents were loaded into boats, then hauled off, according Geri Brown May, who helped organize the evacuation.

  • Slideshow: Hurricane Matthew batters U.S. coast

    Slideshow: Hurricane Matthew batters U.S. coast

    The hurricane is moving parallel to the Florida coast, walloping a large swath of the state with heavy wind and rain.

  • Firefighters marry at the coast as Hurricane Matthew closes in

    Firefighters marry at the coast as Hurricane Matthew closes in

    Thursday, October 6 2016 6:14 PM EDT2016-10-06 22:14:35 GMT
    The happy couple. (Source: Joe Murano)The happy couple. (Source: Joe Murano)

    Isn’t it ironic? Firefighters Jessica and Shane Kingsford aren’t letting a little hurricane ruin their big day.

  • SLIDESHOW: Grand Strand braces for Hurricane Matthew

    SLIDESHOW: Grand Strand braces for Hurricane Matthew

    Wednesday, October 5 2016 3:52 PM EDT2016-10-05 19:52:57 GMT
    The Inlet Square mall was boarded up but open Wednesday. (Source: Joe Murano)The Inlet Square mall was boarded up but open Wednesday. (Source: Joe Murano)

    As Hurricane Matthew moves closer to the Grand Strand, WMBF News staff members and viewers are seeing boarded-up businesses, long lines at gas stations and registers, empty shelves, and other scenes of residents bracing for the storm's impact.

  • Horry County provides Hurricane Preparedness Guide

    Horry County provides Hurricane Preparedness Guide

    Tuesday, October 4 2016 10:58 AM EDT2016-10-04 14:58:27 GMT

     Horry County offers preparedness tips in the event of a hurricane.

  • Surfside man remembers days right after Hurricane Hugo

    Surfside man remembers days right after Hurricane Hugo

    Tuesday, June 14 2016 4:15 PM EDT2016-06-14 20:15:18 GMT
    Surfside Beach, SC (WMBF) - Looking back, 25 years seems like a forever ago for so many people like Larry Kurtz. "You'd go down there today, you'd never know there was a hurricane," Kurtz said. KurtzMore >>
  • Grand Strand no stranger to pre-season tropical storms

    Grand Strand no stranger to pre-season tropical storms

    Wednesday, May 25 2016 10:03 PM EDT2016-05-26 02:03:55 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  Despite hurricane season starting next week, an early season tropical storm may form this weekend.   Tropical storms that form before the official start of hurricane

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Despite hurricane season starting next week, an early season tropical storm may form this weekend. Tropical storms that form before the official start of hurricane season are not terribly rare. In fact, on average they occur once every few years. The Grand Strand is no stranger to these early season storms.

  • Hurricane season is approaching, are you prepared?

    Hurricane season is approaching, are you prepared?

    Thursday, May 28 2015 12:23 PM EDT2015-05-28 16:23:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 28 2015 4:25 PM EDT2015-05-28 20:25:51 GMT
    Source: scemd.orgSource: scemd.org
    Hurricane Awareness Week can help prevent a serious disaster from happening to you and your family. According to the State of South Carolina Governor's Proclamation for Hurricane Awareness Week, hurricanes can be extremely forceful, cause a powerful threat, and destroy citizens' property. Flooding, strong winds, and tornadoes produced by hurricanes can strongly affect residents living along the coast.
  • Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold gets exclusive look at Hurricane Hunter plane

    Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold gets exclusive look at Hurricane Hunter plane

    Thursday, April 30 2015 10:43 AM EDT2015-04-30 14:43:29 GMT
    Wednesday, May 6 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-06 12:18:47 GMT
    Wednesday, WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold traveled from Norfolk, VA to Myrtle Beach with the Hurricane Hunters on board NOAA's G-IV hurricane hunter plane- with an inside look you won't see on any other station.More >>
  • SLIDESHOW: Summer storms 2014

    SLIDESHOW: Summer storms 2014

    A collection of the best images from our viewers of the stormy summer season. 
  • SLIDESHOW: Hurricane #Arthur

    SLIDESHOW: Hurricane #Arthur

    Be our eyes.  Send us pictures or videos of the storm in your area or of the damage it leaves behind.  Text or email your pictures to pics@wect.com.
  • 14 years since Hurricane Floyd

    14 years since Hurricane Floyd

    Monday, September 16 2013 11:45 PM EDT2013-09-17 03:45:20 GMT
  • Peak of Hurricane Season

    Peak of Hurricane Season

    Monday, September 9 2013 6:23 PM EDT2013-09-09 22:23:24 GMT
  • 17-year anniversary of Hurricane Fran

    17-year anniversary of Hurricane Fran

    Thursday, September 5 2013 11:54 PM EDT2013-09-06 03:54:34 GMT
  • What to expect after an evacuation is ordered

    What to expect after an evacuation is ordered

    Friday, August 9 2013 8:17 AM EDT2013-08-09 12:17:39 GMT
    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's been years since an evacuation has been ordered in the Grand Strand, but the WMBF Storm Team wants to make sure viewers are ready when it happens. The hours following aMore >>
  • Growing population could make hurricane evacuation difficult

    Growing population could make hurricane evacuation difficult

    Friday, August 9 2013 8:05 AM EDT2013-08-09 12:05:16 GMT
    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – "Know Your Zone" is a new concept for our area – the hurricane evacuation program started just last year. But changing the way we do things is a good idea, because our area'sMore >>
  • Hurricane reentry plans

    Hurricane reentry plans

    Wednesday, August 7 2013 11:50 PM EDT2013-08-08 03:50:50 GMT
  • Hurricane evacuation traffic

    Hurricane evacuation traffic

    Wednesday, August 7 2013 10:33 PM EDT2013-08-08 02:33:37 GMT
  • Myrtle Beach resident recalls Hurricane Hazel, Hugo

    Myrtle Beach resident recalls Hurricane Hazel, Hugo

    Tuesday, August 6 2013 7:41 PM EDT2013-08-06 23:41:07 GMT
  • Hurricane Week: Preparing for when disaster strikes

    Hurricane Week: Preparing for when disaster strikes

    Tuesday, August 6 2013 9:29 AM EDT2013-08-06 13:29:55 GMT
  • Horry County launches "Know Your Zone" app

    Horry County launches "Know Your Zone" app

    Monday, August 5 2013 7:15 AM EDT2013-08-05 11:15:51 GMT
  • CCU unveils new hurricane prediction method

    CCU unveils new hurricane prediction method

    Thursday, August 1 2013 5:52 PM EDT2013-08-01 21:52:07 GMT
  • Experts offer tips, guides for keeping animals safe during hurricanes

    Experts offer tips, guides for keeping animals safe during hurricanes

    Wednesday, July 10 2013 1:33 PM EDT2013-07-10 17:33:04 GMT
    CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) – With hurricane season in full swing, keeping animals and pets safe during a storm can be tricky. Thankfully, several experts at Clemson University's Livestock Poultry Health programMore >>
  • SLIDESHOW: Tropical Storm Andrea

    SLIDESHOW: Tropical Storm Andrea

    As Tropical Storm Andrea approaches, businesses and communities in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee brace for wind, heavy rain and the possibility of flooding.More >>

  • Keep homes protected by adding flood coverage insurance

    Keep homes protected by adding flood coverage insurance

    Friday, June 7 2013 8:07 AM EDT2013-06-07 12:07:32 GMT
  • Limit cell phone usage in times of emergency

    Limit cell phone usage in times of emergency

    Friday, June 7 2013 1:32 AM EDT2013-06-07 05:32:11 GMT
  • Storm surge a threat for flood-prone beaches

    Storm surge a threat for flood-prone beaches

    Thursday, June 6 2013 5:55 PM EDT2013-06-06 21:55:21 GMT
  • All About Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

    All About Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

  • As hurricane season begins, beware of roofing repair scams

    As hurricane season begins, beware of roofing repair scams

    Saturday, June 1 2013 7:19 PM EDT2013-06-01 23:19:09 GMT
  • Hurricane season terms- what do they mean?

    Hurricane season terms- what do they mean?

    Friday, May 31 2013 10:20 PM EDT2013-06-01 02:20:45 GMT
  • Officials remind locals to have evacuation plan in place

    Officials remind locals to have evacuation plan in place

    Friday, May 24 2013 3:47 PM EDT2013-05-24 19:47:12 GMT
  • Know Your Zone: When and how to evacuate

    Know Your Zone: When and how to evacuate

    Tuesday, July 10 2012 4:54 PM EDT2012-07-10 20:54:21 GMT
