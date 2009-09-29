Consider This: The 28-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area has a population of approximately 5 million people. With some focused marketing targeting the Atlanta area and this new, affordable air service, the potential for growing our market share is significant.More >>
Consider This: If you have the ability to contribute to any of these projects please take the time to help. This year your donation is more important than ever. Even a small gesture will help a family enjoy a warm meal, or a warm coat or put a smile on a child's face with an unexpected gift.More >>
Regardless of whether you agree or disagree with that decision, it looks like Mr. Sanford will remain as the state's governor through the remainder or his term. Knowing this decision has been made, it's time for state leaders to Consider This: Let's move on!More >>
The next time you're driving and feel the need to check that text or send that e-mail, consider this: Many studies have shown that texting can be as dangerous as or worse than driving while intoxicated.More >>
Consider This: Without the additional marketing funds approved earlier this year we would find ourselves in the same boat as other tourist destinations. As important as it is to recruit new industry to the area, tourism is our driving force and will always be the #1 industry for the Grand Strand region.More >>
Consider This: That’s just sad. In other countries, people risk their lives for the right to vote and proudly show off the ink on their finger when they cast that ballot. Here in America we get excited when a little over one-third of the people take the time to vote.More >>
Consider This: State legislators need to fix this outdated model of annexation in the upcoming legislative session. In most states the laws are written so that when an area is annexed all properties in that proposed annexation zone are included in that annexation.More >>
Consider This: This announcement is the result of the hard work of many, many people including the state legislature who came together and quickly passed the incentive package necessary to finalize the deal.More >>
Consider this: With the arrival of 2010 comes the push for candidates seeking statewide offices and U.S. Congressional positions to pick up the pace for their campaign efforts. If the local city council and mayoral races can create the stir that these elections have caused just think what we have to look forward to next year.More >>
Consider This: Technological advances have certainly improved our lives in many ways, but with any advancement you almost always create some negative components as well. In this case, the ability of people to spew venom from their keyboards anonymously is troubling.More >>
Consider This: When things like this happen it makes me reconsider my opinion. Maybe it is completely wrong to think - or hope - that groups like the NAACP are becoming less relevant. When will people realize that the color of a person's skin is not relevant?More >>
Consider This: It is always a good idea to use some type of filter when processing the information from either side in a political campaign. The accusations will fly from all sides and somewhere in the middle we most likely uncover the truth.More >>
Consider This: Children who are bored and have no activities to fill their time will find something to occupy that void. Many times they’ll fill that space with things that lead to very violent behavior.More >>
Consider This: The expansion and renovation of the airport is important to the growth of our area long term since it will allow us to expand air service and bring in more visitors. In the short term it is critical because it will create hundreds of jobs and inject millions of dollars into our economy.More >>
Thanks to everyone for sharing your thoughts regarding my comments on the Joe Wilson situation. It definitely struck a nerve and the majority of you who took the time to respond completely disagree with my opinion... Here are some of your comments:More >>
Consider This: The recent wildfires provide plenty of ammunition to justify enacting some type of burn ban in the region. The current restrictions would be enacted when the state issues a red flag warning. However, there is one issue with the current proposal. The burn ban would only apply to subdivisions with 11 or more lots. More >>
Consider This: If you are male and over 40 you need to see your physician and schedule a prostate exam and PSA test. Knowing your PSA score is critical in catching prostate cancer early and properly treating the disease.More >>
Consider This: Regardless of your opinion of Ted Kennedy's political views, I think we would all agree that Ted Kennedy, and the entire Kennedy family, have dedicated their lives to public service. More >>
Consider This: Some tragic news out of Dillon this week with police reporting that Mary Alice Stutts was kidnapped, shoved into her trunk while her assailants went on a joyride and eventually killed by those attackers. This follows the senseless murder of a World War II Veteran in Florence County a couple of months ago. More >>
Consider This: Easy access to our area via interstate highways or enhanced air travel is vital to future growth of the region. With this new direct service, it also opens up opportunities to increase the number of international guests who visit our area. More >>
Consider This: It is now 2009. Digital technology is here and will only become more advanced in the coming years. Although I can certainly understand a city wanting to maintain some restrictions and not look like the Vegas strip, I would also think Conway leaders could use some common sense.More >>
Consider This: It is important that you keep yourself hydrated during these days of sweltering heat. I also encourage you to take notice of your neighbors during these dog days of summer, especially the elderly or the very young. These residents can be impacted by heat exhaustion and dehydration quicker than other groups of the population, especially if their homes are not air conditioned. More >>
Consider This: The mailing address for many zip codes in Horry County has Myrtle Beach listed as the location even though it does not fall within the boundaries of the city. It appears some businesses, mainly the larger chains, added the 1 percent tax even though they are outside the city limits.More >>
Consider This: The last thing we need to do is lower the drinking age in South Carolina. If there is an issue with the Constitution that possibly allows this lower age for consumption then the state legislature needs to fix it as soon as they return to session early next year. More >>
Thursday, July 30 2009 6:30 PM EDT2009-07-30 22:30:56 GMT
Consider This: We report frequently, unfortunately, on crimes involving rape, child abuse, murder, and other terrible acts. In fact, immediately following the horse story we aired a story about a woman who was attacked with a machete. We rarely, if ever, receive comments about those stories and yet the crime, in my opinion, is much more severe. It is also my opinion that the content of this story was so unique that it shocks the system when you first hear what had happened. More >>
Consider This: It takes more than 10 years for a cigarette butt to decompose, so why do people think it is OK to drop and stomp a cigarette like it is going to dissolve in the next 10 minutes? And knowing that wildfires are possible in our area I would hope you would understand that tossing out a lit cigarette could provide the spark necessary to ignite another blaze. More >>
Consider This: If history is a guide then this is not good news for America. And that does not just apply when Democrats are ruling the roost, that also applies when Republicans are in control. Take a look back over the past few decades and compare the years when either party was in control in Washington.More >>
Friday, July 3 2009 10:24 AM EDT2009-07-03 14:24:57 GMT
We'll get a little patriotic today and share our thanks to our forefathers for their courageous efforts over 230 years ago to declare our independence and establish this United States of America. More >>
Consider This: We are very fortunate to have Coastal Carolina University in our back yard, along with many other quality colleges across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, as a strong educational system is critical when recruiting industry and creating jobs.More >>
Consider This: We are all human and we all make mistakes. None of us is perfect, including our elected officials which we have certainly realized over the past few years. Right now our focus should be to pray for Gov. Sanford, his wife Jenny and their children in this amazingly difficult time.More >>
Consider This: I certainly don't blame Gov. Sanford for wanting to take a break. After losing a Supreme Court ruling regarding the stimulus funds and the state legislature headed back to Columbia to override all of his vetoes, he probably needed some time to reflect.More >>
Consider This: The old saying, hindsight is 20/20 certainly applies in this situation. It is very easy to look back to the night of the wildfires and say "shoulda, coulda, woulda" in regards to how things might have been handled differently. But I trust that the people who were involved in protecting the local residents - specifically fire and law enforcement personnel - were doing everything they could at that particular time to keep them safe.More >>
Consider This: I can only imagine what Mr. Chaffin witnessed during his years serving our country during World War II and I'm sure he never envisioned his life would end this way. My father was a WWII veteran and I have a special appreciation for these warriors. I hope Mr. Chaffin's family knows that his fellow Americans appreciate his dedication and commitment, and we sincerely regret that his life had to end in such a tragic, unfortunate fashion. More >>
Consider This: Ms. Wheeler's death should help to motivate the community and area leaders to do something to improve the safety in an area that can be a busy combination of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.More >>
Consider This: The best thing you can do is to have a plan so you and your family are prepared in the event a storm approaches. It is our No. 1 priority at WMBF News to provide you with the information to help to keep you safe. More >>
Consider This: Rather than suing FPI MB Entertainment, who is trying to revive the floundering operation that HRP developed, HRP Creative Services Company should be filing suit against themselves. They did more damage to their own intellectual property rights by the way they handled the marketing and management of the facility in the few months they were opened in 2008. More >>
In the middle of the ongoing stories of vacant hotels and empty restaurants there was a beacon of hope that could be the first sign of the new May on the horizon. It was announced that Myrtle Beach will host the ACC baseball tournament for three consecutive years beginning in 2011.More >>
Consider This: Did you see the Miss USA competition that aired right here on WMBF News? Well, I didn't get to see the live version, but I received some viewer complaints about the opening number so I went back to watch that portion of the program. I can tell you that the inappropriate photos of Miss Prejean did not expose much more than the opening bathing suit ceremony of the actual event. More >>
Consider This: One reason Sen. Specter is changing parties is because the poll results show he would get smoked in the Republican primary election, and he wants to make sure he makes it to the general election next fall so he has a better chance of retaining his senate position.More >>