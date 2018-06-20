Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a single-family home Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Horry County police are investigating after a man reportedly came into a convenience store dressed as a woman and robbed it.More >>
One person was killed and six more were injured in a two-vehicle crash on S.C. 378 near Johnsonville late Tuesday night.More >>
Two people are people treated for life threatening injuries after a traffic accident Wednesday morning on Dick Pond Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews responded to 3995 Dick Pond Road where two people had to be extricated from one car.More >>
A Florence man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting another person in the face with gun last week after demanding money from them, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.More >>
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border, says 'zero-tolerance' prosecution policy will continue.More >>
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.More >>
A Bladen County woman is upset about the way her handicapped brother was treated after he was forced to relinquish his seat prior to a high school graduation ceremony last Friday.More >>
Parents say a family spent valuable bonding time with the wrong newborn, including taking photos with him.More >>
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >>
The toddler who was found dead on a Galveston beach has been identified.More >>
The man who tried to entice a 15-year-old boy with chicken Alfredo and Sprite in exchange for sex will serve a week in a Mahoning County jail cell.More >>
Video shows almost a dozen parents erupt into a fight at a girls' softball tournament.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
A Stone County man charged with murdering his mother admitted to reporters that he killed her. But that shocking admission pales in comparison to what he told authorities on the day he was arrested.More >>
