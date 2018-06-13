The SC Education Lottery legislation, states: “proceeds of lottery games must be used to support improvements and enhancements for educational purposes and programs as provided by the General Assembly and that the net proceeds must be used to supplement, not supplant, existing resources for educational purposes and programs.” The Legislature decides how lottery funds are appropriated.
Since the start of the Lottery on Jan. 7, 2002, the Legislature has appropriated more than $4.1 billion through fiscal year 2015-16. Lottery funds have been used to support a variety of educational programs.
