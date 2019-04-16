WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for Sen. Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings at The Citadel

“But as time moved on, I came to realize that the man was every bit equal to the legend,” McMaster said. “We sometimes wonder what it is that drives people to such heights of service and accomplishment. We wonder, is it love of something? Is it a determination to right a wrong? Is it simple ambition? Pride? A cause? I don’t know. But I believe that somewhere in our core lies a force that challenges and dares us to live our lives to the fullest of our talents, strengths and dreams. But the risk is large and many of us fall far short. Fritz Hollings succeeded magnificently, and in doing so, gave substance and inspiration to all of us.”