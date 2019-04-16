Tiger Woods’ Masters win a big topic at Monday After the Masters

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The calendar might have said it was Monday, but at Monday After the Masters, everyone’s minds were still on Sunday and Tiger Woods’ epic performance at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
While much of the focus was on Woods throughout the weekend, Coastal Carolina University graduate Dustin Johnson still had an amazing showing at the Masters. He tied for second with 12 under.
When Woods tapped in his putt on the 18th green, the crowd went nuts as Woods sealed his first major win since 2008, winning the green jacket for a fifth time.
People could see the emotion on Tigers face and hear the roar of the crowd as he reclaimed the green jacket for the first time since 2005, adding win number 15 in a major championship.
More than 24 hours after his amazing performance in Augusta, people at Monday After the Masters were still talking about how special this win was for anyone who loves the game of golf.
“It was insane, it was a great comeback and was the most exciting Masters I’ve ever watched,” said golf fan Dylan Alasky.
“The fact that as a professional he’s been able to rebound from everything and pull that off that was amazing,” said Wendy Hedrick,
What a great weekend it’s been to be a golf fan as the sun shined down on the 25th Monday After the Masters Tournament.
