Teen accused of murdering grandparents, ‘had a plan to cause harm’ at high school

By Emily Matesic, WBAY Staff
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin teen is being held for the murders of his grandparents in Grand Chute, and police say he planned to commit even more violence.
Police have identified the victims as Dennis and Letha Kraus, WBAY is reporting.
Their grandson, Alexander Kraus, was arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide. The 17-year-old is being held at the Outagamie County Jail pending a court appearance scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Grand Chute Police were called to a home Sunday morning to perform a welfare check. They responded at 11:37 a.m. and found the bodies of Dennis and Letha Kraus. Police arrested Alexander Kraus, a Neenah High School junior, at their home.
“He was still at the scene. He came back to the police department, spoke with investigators, he was cooperative,” said Officer Travis Waas of the Grand Chute Police Department.
The Associated Press is reporting that Kraus admitted to killing his grandparents.
Kraus also told investigators that he was planning to cause harm at Neenah High School on Monday.
“That information was learned by our investigators, in speaking with the suspect. Immediately we reached out to the Neenah Police Department and the Neenah Area School District and turned that information over to them,” Waas said.
There was extra police presence at Neenah High School Monday. The school made counselors available to students.
“Grand Chute police informed the Neenah Joint School District that the student arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide on Sunday also had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School,” the Neenah Joint School District said in a statement.
The statement added that police said there was no further danger to students and staff. The school day proceeded as normal.
Neither officers or the district have detailed the nature of Kraus' alleged school plan. Neenah Police tell us they are confident Kraus was acting alone.
Grand Chute investigators have not released information on a possible motive. That will likely be included in a criminal complaint to be released when charges are filed.
“I understand there’s a ton of questions coming from the community, relationship from the family, who had called 911. All of that information will be released in the criminal complaint that will answer all of these questions,” Waas said. “We’re not trying to withhold information. We’re not trying to create barriers, we’re just trying to release information that we can, at a certain period of time, just out of respect for the victim’s families.”
Neighbors told WBAY they heard gunshots, but believed it was from turkey hunters.
Copyright 2019 WBAY via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.