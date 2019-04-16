Student Spotlight: Conway High School junior masters three sports at once

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - When thinking of a student athlete, people typically think they play one sport, but that’s not the case for one Conway High School junior.
Terrell Hemingway, also known as Tonka, has a fitting nickname. He is a star athlete - playing basketball, baseball, and football - and has multiple college offers already on the table.
“I’ve played all three sports my whole life," Hemingway said. “My dad got me into it at a young age. My brother played two sports; he played basketball and football. I got two sisters; my one sister played basketball here. She went to Coker to play. My older sister plays softball and basketball; she plays softball right now at Francis Marion. She just finished playing her first game.”
He credits his parents for the success, too.
“My mom and dad drove me a lot these past 16, 17 years. Yes ma’am they’ve grown me to the man I am today," said Hemingway.
He was named region player and All State his junior year, All American his sophomore year and has been a varsity football starter each year of high school.
As for those college offers, Hemingway is being recruited as a defensive lineman for Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, University of North Carolina, University of South Carolina, and more.
Does his 6-foot-3 stature give him a heads up against the rest of the competition?
“They still be taller than me a little bit, so I still have to use my agility sometimes,” Hemingway said.
Hemingway knows how to balance being a multi-sport athlete throughout the year.
“If I’m playing basketball right now and then football the next season, me and my dad will work on the football stuff during off days, then basketball and same way with baseball,” he said.
Now, Hemingway is preparing for what’s to come later.
“The way I’m preparing for college is working on my time management, because if I’m playing basketball, football or baseball in college, I need to have good time management with practice and school,” he said.
Hemingway said he’s still undecided about all those college offers on the table, and he’s ready to work even harder his senior year.
