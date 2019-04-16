Second person dies after truck hits tree in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A second person has died following a crash last week on High Hill Road in Florence County, according to coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The crash happened April 8 on High Hill Road, located about two miles off U.S. 378, in the Scranton area.
A 2017 pickup truck was travelling east when it ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver, 42-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Godwin, was killed.
A passenger was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, while another was flown to the hospital.
The name of the second victim is not being released at this time, according to the coroner.
