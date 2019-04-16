Oklahoma mother accused of forcing children to eat dog feces in ‘extreme case of child neglect’

JAY, OK (KFOR/CNN) - An Oklahoma mother faces child neglect charges after authorities say she starved her two young children and made them eat dog feces.
Mary Elizabeth Moore, 34, remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. She faces two counts of felony child neglect after her children, ages 3 and 5, were rushed to the hospital, weighing just 18 and 26 pounds, respectively.
According to court documents, the children were so malnourished that hospital staff placed them on a “special diet” and applied “nasal feeding tubes.”
"This is definitely an extreme case of child neglect, one of the worst that I've seen,” said Delaware County Undersheriff Tracy Shaw.
Shaw says the 5-year-old victim told investigators with the Department of Human Services that she was allegedly being fed dog feces.
The affidavit stated the child "had pin worms in her stool as well" and indicated she "gets spanked for hitting and laughing."
Authorities say if the alleged abuse hadn’t been reported, the kids would likely be dead.
"If somebody had not reported this, the hospital records and the child abuse expert that examined them in Tulsa stated that they would probably be dead,” Shaw said.
Moore was arrested at her home, which is located in a secluded and rural area about five miles from the town of Jay, OK. Shaw says she was in denial when she was first brought in for questioning.
According to court documents, she claimed she did not want the kids hospitalized at the time because she had a meeting with DHS the next day.
"DHS has had many, many complaints on her in the past for child neglect, malnourishment-type issues,” Shaw said.
However, Shaw says this was the first case that had been brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office.
"As the investigator got around to the actual allegations, she became very upset and walked out of the interview," Shaw said.
Investigators also say Moore claimed she “had been dealing with DHS” since her daughter was 1 year old but “did not have an issue with DHS at all until I got with my husband.”
