Monday After the Masters gives back to next generation of golfers

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Monday After the Masters is a one-of-a-kind tradition that brings celebrities and pro golfers together for a day of golfing, music and giving back.
When Hootie & the Blowfish were inducted into the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year, it wasn’t for how they play on the golf course. It was about how they’ve raised millions of dollars for charity through the game of gold.
Over the past 25 years, the band has raised more than $7 million for charities all throughout the state of South Carolina through their Monday After the Masters tournament.
The band focuses on public education issues in South Carolina and also gives back to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.
Thanks to Monday After the Masters, the South Carolina Junior Golf Association is one of the top-rated programs in the country.
“We all work together to grow this game,” Biff Lathrop, executive director of South Carolina Golf Association, said. “It’s just about the future of the game. We’re fortunate to have Hootie who understands that. The future of the game belongs to these kids and that’s where we’re trying to do is get them involved in the game.”
The star-studded tournament is one of the band’s most successful fundraising efforts.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.