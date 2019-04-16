MISSING: Local police chief asks for help locating missing 15-year-old

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – Latta police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright says Francisco Wilson’s mother has not seen or heard from him since Thursday.
He is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 138 pounds. Wilson was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, white t-shirt with “Nike” on the front and black shoes.
The teenager is believed to be in the Latta area because friends made contact with him on Sunday.
Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Latta Police Department at 843-841-3707.
