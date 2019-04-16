FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures expected, another severe weather threat this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies, cool temperatures and low humidity values have been the story for Tuesday. As we head into this evening, expect another cool one. Lows overnight will drop into the lower 50s with a few clouds overnight.
Warmer weather will return for Wednesday-Friday bringing our temperatures back into the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry through Thursday, which would be some great days for outdoor activities. Humidity will start to return later on Thursday and into Friday.
The next big weather system arrives on Friday as a strong storm system and cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as several signals are already strongly pointing to a heightened risk for severe storms and locally heavy rain. All severe weather threats are still on the table at this time.
A few scattered showers and storms will stick around for part of Saturday. The start of the weekend will be cooler with highs dropping into the mid 60s behind the front. Don’t worry! Warmth does look to make a return as we head into the end of the weekend and into next week.
