Conway City Council delays vote on Conway Country Club rezoning

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway City Council voted unanimously Monday night to table plans to rezone the land where the Conway Country Club sits.
The plans would add hundreds of new homes to the area.
Residents have been expressing concerns for weeks about the plans.
“We the people voted in city council to represent us in our best interests. And how does saying yes to this development before having any kind of impact study done reflect our best interests?" one resident said to council members during Monday night’s meeting.
Some of the concerns revolve around traffic, but the biggest concern is flooding.
Many believe the addition of 200 new homes would make flooding issues in the area worse.
Council ended up deciding to table the vote so they could hold a public workshop where residents can find out more of the specifics behind the project.
Once that workshop is held, council will once again vote on what to do with the rezoning.
No date is scheduled for the workshop.
