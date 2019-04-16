Carolina True Crime: Family tragedy - The case against Susan Smith

Susan Smith (Source: SC Department of Corrections)
By Brad Dickerson | April 16, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:36 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – In 1994, the world was shocked by the case of Susan Smith.

The South Carolina mother told authorities she’d been the victim of a carjacking and the suspect drove away with her two young sons, Michael and Alex.

Days after the search began, the then-23-year-old’s story began to unravel and she eventually confessed to killing her children. Smith is now serving life in prison.

“Carolina True Crime” takes a look back at this infamous Palmetto State case, which still reverberates throughout S.C. 25 years later.

