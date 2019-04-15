Warrants: Woman wakes ups to man sexually assaulting her in Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman told police that a man broke into her hotel room while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her, according to an arrest warrant.
Police were called early Monday morning to the Sea Dunes Ocean Front on Ocean Boulevard for a possible sexual assault.
The accuser said her room was locked before she went to bed and she believed that her boyfriend was the only one with another key.
An arrest warrant stated that the accuser woke up and realized that the suspect was sexually assaulting her.
The alleged victim said she didn’t know the suspect but recognized him as the man who checked them into the hotel.
Police arrested and charged 48-year-old Roger Strothoff with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary.
WMBF News reached out to the hotel to see if Strothoff is an employee at the Sea Dunes Ocean Front. The hotel would not comment and told WMBF News to call on Tuesday.
