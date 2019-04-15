Study: SC has one of the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases in the country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – This certainly isn’t a top five list you want to be a part of.
According to a recent study, South Carolina ranks among the highest states in the country for sexually transmitted diseases.
The study was published by Health Testing Centers and created by analyzing the Centers for Disease Control’s 2017 STD Surveillance Report, the most recent data available.
In 2017, S.C. was No. 5 for the number of chlamydia cases reported, with just under 650 per 100,000 residents. Alaska was No. 1 with just under 800.
The Palmetto State climbed one spot to No. 4 in state rankings for gonorrhea in 2017, with 254 cases per 100,000 residents. Mississippi was No. 1 in this category with just under 310 cases.
S.C. had the third-highest increase for chlamydia in 2017, seeing a 14.4 percent rise, behind only Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Today, the total number of reported STD cases has reached almost 2.4 million, according to the CDC. To see the complete study, click here.
