Police arrest, charge 3 after drug bust in Myrtle Beach motel

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people are behind bars after police said they discovered drugs inside a Myrtle Beach motel.
The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant Friday at the White Sands Motel in the 700 block of North Kings Highway.
Authorities said they found heroin, cocaine, meth and marijuana.
Police arrested Angel Dawn Darling, Raymond Ruffin Jr. and Misty Lynn Jacobs. All three face drug charges.
Officers also seized more than $600 in cash.
