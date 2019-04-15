Police arrest, charge 3 after drug bust in Myrtle Beach motel

Police arrest, charge 3 after drug bust in Myrtle Beach motel
Drugs seized after police served a search warrant at White Sands Motel in Myrtle Beach (Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2019 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 3:06 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people are behind bars after police said they discovered drugs inside a Myrtle Beach motel.

The Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit served a search warrant Friday at the White Sands Motel in the 700 block of North Kings Highway.

Authorities said they found heroin, cocaine, meth and marijuana.

Police arrested Angel Dawn Darling, Raymond Ruffin Jr. and Misty Lynn Jacobs. All three face drug charges.

Left to right: Angel Darling, Raymond Ruffin Jr., Misty Jacobs (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Left to right: Angel Darling, Raymond Ruffin Jr., Misty Jacobs (Source: Horry County Police Department)

Officers also seized more than $600 in cash.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.