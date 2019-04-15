One seriously injured after car gets stuck in trees in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center in serious condition Sunday night after a car had to be removed from trees, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
A Monday tweet from the HCFR states firefighters and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol had to use a chainsaw to access the vehicle and get the person inside down a ladder bridge to the ambulance.
No information was listed as to what led to the car winding up in the trees or where, specifically, the crash took place. WMBF News has reached out to the SCHP for more details.
