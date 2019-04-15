One person ejected from vehicle following multi-car crash on U.S. 501, George Bishop Pkwy

By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2019 at 4:36 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 4:37 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was ejected from a vehicle Monday afternoon in the area of U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway in Horry County, according to first responders.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. Spokesperson Tony Casey said multiple vehicles were involved.

The ejected person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with level 1 trauma injuries, according to the HCFR.

Several other people were treated for minor injuries.

