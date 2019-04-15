One person ejected from vehicle following multi-car crash on U.S. 501, George Bishop Pkwy

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was ejected from a vehicle Monday afternoon in the area of U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway in Horry County, according to first responders.
A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. Spokesperson Tony Casey said multiple vehicles were involved.
The ejected person was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with level 1 trauma injuries, according to the HCFR.
Several other people were treated for minor injuries.
