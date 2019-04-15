Myrtle Beach businesses say sales already looking up ahead of busy season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – After regrouping from the effects of Hurricane Florence, local businesses are happy to see people out and about well before the Memorial Day weekend.
Kevin Andrews, the owner of the Good Day Café makes sure to greet each customer and asks every unfamiliar face where they’re visiting from.
"Treating everybody like they're family when they walk through the door. Making them feel like there part of the business, not just that they're money, or a monetary part of the business,” said Andrews.
That stands even when the busy summer months hit.
"Basically it’s turn the car on, buckle your seatbelt and just go with it because you don’t know what you’re going to get hit with when the season starts,” said Andrews.
Sales for The Good Day Café are up exponentially from last year, according to Andrews, but the hurricane season wasn’t necessarily a breeze.
“We went through Labor Day and things were going great, we were moving along, and then all of a sudden when the storm came I believe everybody thought Myrtle Beach was wiped out and shut down,” said Andrews. “But we weren’t, we were spared. But we fell off a lot.”
Andrews said despite the setback, his business kept pushing through, and in February things started to pick back up.
"Staying true to what we do and we survived. I know a lot of businesses didn't make it and they closed down and that's sad,” he said.
The latest lodging update from Coastal Carolina University said preliminary results show the average percent occupancy rate declined by over 20 percent from March 31 to April 6, 2019 from the same week last year. The study said this data is collected from eight hotels, ten condo hotels and one camp ground.
Andrews said he’s looking forward to this summer season in Myrtle Beach.
"It’s going to be great. You can already feel the buzz an the vibe that Myrtle beach is back on the map and people are coming,” Andrews said.
