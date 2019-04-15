Memorial set to be established for fallen Florence police officer

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The family of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrance Carraway will gather together Tuesday for a property donation.
According to information, the property will be a half-acre memorial in Darlington.
Carraway's family and friends will meet at the corner of D Avenue and Main Street Tuesday at 12 p.m. for the announcement.
Carraway is one of two officers who died in a shooting ambush in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018. Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner succumbed to her injuries weeks later.
Five other officers were also shot in the ambush
The suspect, Fred Hopkins, faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
