Judge sets $900,000 bond for duo arrested on drug charges

Amanda Gail Oxendine, 44, and Joshua Wayne Oxendine, 25, of Fayetteville, NC, were charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.