Judge sets $900,000 bond for duo arrested on drug charges

ROBESON COUNTY, NC(WMBF) – Two people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop last weekend in Robeson County.
At around 2:00 p.m. on April 13, deputies stopped a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado truck on Highway 20 between the Lumber Bridge and St. Pauls, according to an online post from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say about 75 oxycodone pills, 60 oxycontin pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.
Amanda Gail Oxendine, 44, and Joshua Wayne Oxendine, 25, of Fayetteville, NC, were charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of conspiracy to traffic opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, conspiring to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $900,000 secured bond.
