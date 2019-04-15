Investigators searching for suspects in Florence nightclub shooting that injured one

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A shooting at a Florence nightclub over the weekend left one person injured, according to authorities.
A press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called to the club at 2049 W. Evans St., at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
One victim was receiving treatment for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, the release stated. Investigators believe several shots were fired in the club’s parking lot and that two other vehicles were struck.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 468, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.