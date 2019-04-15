Inhabitants return to Murrells Inlet’s ‘Goat Island’ for 25th year

By WMBF News Staff | April 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 2:31 PM

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – They’re baaaaaacck!

After spending the off-season in their winter home, the inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s famed Goat Island made a welcome return to their summer sanctuary on Monday.

With help from East Coast BrewBoat, the animals were let loose on their own private island in the Marshwalk for the 25th year.

Why do they keep coming back?

The owners of Drunken Jack’s have put the goats on the island to help keep the underbrush down.

