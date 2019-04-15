Hundreds attend vigil for mother, daughter killed in triple shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Nearly 200 people crowded into the Free Worship Church with broken hearts Sunday night to remember the mother and daughter who were killed in a triple shooting last week.
Grace Linton, 3, was described as a high energy little girl who gave the best of hugs. Her mother, 29-year-old Hailey Brown, was said to be a loving mother who would do anything for anybody.
Brittany Mathers said she has been a friend of Brown’s since they were kids, and they were raised in church together and their grandmothers were best friends.
“She was always pushing me to be on stage and to sing and Hailey was always right there next to me. Amazing Grace was our go-to song because it was the easiest song to sing,” said Mathers.
Debra Ingram said she’s a mother herself and her and Brown were close friends, so losing her is something she is having trouble comprehending.
“That Monday they came and I was outside on my lunch break and Sadie and Ally, the two little girls, came running up to me and said buddy, you know because I’m their buddy. And I got my hug and kiss and everything and she was bound and determined to take her hair down and show me how long her hair was because my hair is long and then that was it. They gave me my hugs and kisses and went inside and that was the last time,” Ingram said.
But through the pain of loss, the family and friends who were at the vigil said they hope the two will be remembered for who they were, not what happened to them.
Authorities have not made any arrests in the case but said there is no threat to the public.
Deputies are still investigating what led to the deaths of Brown and Sadie Grace. If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.
