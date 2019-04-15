Hundreds attend vigil for mother, daughter killed in triple shooting

“That Monday they came and I was outside on my lunch break and Sadie and Ally, the two little girls, came running up to me and said buddy, you know because I’m their buddy. And I got my hug and kiss and everything and she was bound and determined to take her hair down and show me how long her hair was because my hair is long and then that was it. They gave me my hugs and kisses and went inside and that was the last time,” Ingram said.