FIRST ALERT: Bright sun, low humidity continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low humidity, clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures continue Tuesday.
Readings in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning will rebound into the upper 60s on the beaches and lower 70s inland. Winds will not be as gusty as what we saw on Monday.
Warmer weather starts its return on Wednesday and for the rest of the week with afternoon readings reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s from Wednesday through Friday. Humidity will start to increase on Thursday and set the stage for a stormy end to the work week.
The next big weather maker arrives on Friday as a vigorous storm system and cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as several signals are already strongly pointing to a heightened risk of severe storms and locally heavy rain. Stay tuned to Friday’s forecast as the details become more clear.
