FIRST ALERT: A bit cooler and less humid

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storms have pushed off shore as less humid weather moves in.
The scattered storms across our area managed to stay below severe levels overnight, but other parts of the Carolinas dealt with tornado warnings, strong winds and several reports of large hail. The storms were associated with a cold front that has now pushed off shore. Behind this front, cooler and less humid weather will move in through the day.
A few lingering clouds early this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will be cooler than what we saw over the weekend with afternoon readings in the lower 70s. Winds will be quite gusty at times as well, up to 25 to 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear and cool as temperatures drop to near 50 at the beaches and into the upper 40s inland.
Tuesday will be cooler as well with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
Warmer weather returns for the rest of the week with afternoon readings reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s from Wednesday through Friday.
The next big weather maker arrives on Friday as a vigorous storm system and cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as several signals are already strongly pointing to a heightened risk of severe storms and locally heavy rain. Stay tuned to Friday’s forecast as the details become more clear.
